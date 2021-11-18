Image credit: PTI/ FILE TS ICET final round of counselling will be conducted from November 21 to 23

TS ICET 2021 Counselling: After the first round of Telangana Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET) counselling, as many as 7,630 seats remain vacant in MBA and MCA programmes at several colleges across the state. The report on vacant seats was highlighted after the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) released the provisional allotment list for phase 1 counselling on November 14.

There are in total 7,592 seats available in the MBA programme and 44 in MCA programme. TS ICET final round of counselling will be conducted from November 21 to 23. The provisional allotment list is set to be released on November 26.

The candidates who would make it to the allotment list need to report at the allotted colleges.

TS ICET counselling process will be done in various steps including payment of processing fee, slot booking for certificate verification, students will submit asked documents for verification and option exercise.

TS ICET 2021 Counselling: Required Documents

Candidates will be required to produce two xerox and original copies of the following documents for certificate verification:

TSICET-2021 Rank Card TSICET-2021 Hall Ticket Aadhar Card SSC or its equivalent Marks memo Intermediate or its equivalent memo cum pass certificate Degree Memorandum of marks. Degree provisional pass certificate. Study or bonafide certificate from Class 9 to degree Transfer Certificate Caste, EWS certificates (If mentioned) Other documents as asked by the respective college will also be required to produce.

TS ICET 2021 result was earlier declared on September 23, as many as 51,316 candidates qualified in the entrance. For details on TS ICET counselling, please visit- tsicet.nic.in.