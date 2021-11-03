TS ICET 2021 Counselling Begins Today; Check Required Documents

TS ICET 2021 first phase counselling begins from today

Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has commenced the Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET 2021) first phase counselling from today, November 3. Eligible candidates who apply for TS ICET counselling 2021 can visit the official website at tsicet.nic.in and register themselves.

The online filing of basic information, payment of processing fee and slot booking for certificate verification under the first phase of TS ICET counselling will be done between November 3 to November 9.

TS ICET counselling process will be done in various steps including payment of processing fee, slot booking for certificate verification, students will submit asked documents for verification and option exercise.

TS ICET 2021 Counselling: Required Documents

Certificates will be required to produce two xerox and original copies of the following documents for certificate verification:

TSICET-2021 Rank Card

TSICET-2021 Hall Ticket

Aadhar Card

SSC or its equivalent Marks memo

Intermediate or its equivalent memo cum pass certificate

Degree Memorandum of marks.

Degree provisional pass certificate.

Study or bonafide certificate from Class 9 to degree

Transfer Certificate

Caste, EWS certificates (If mentioned)

Other documents as asked by the respective college will also be required to produce.

TS ICET 2021 result was declared on September 23 and students who qualified the exam can apply for the TS ICET 2021 counselling round to fix their seats. TSCHE will allot seats on the basis of state-wise ranks in the order of merit list of TS ICET.

Students will be required to score at least 25 per cent marks to qualify the TS ICET 2021 exam. The exam was of total 200 marks.