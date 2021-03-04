TS ICET 2021 Application Process Begins From April 7

The application process of the Telangana Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET) will commence on April 7. Candidates who wish to appear in the state-level entrance examination should fill the application form by June 15. As per the official announcement, the notification will be released on April 3, 2021.

The application fee of TS ICET is Rs 650 for the candidates of unreserved category, and Rs 450 for SC/ ST/ PwD candidates.

TS ICET, a computer-based test, is administered by Kakatiya University for admission to MBA and MCA programmes.

The exam will be held in the month of August in three sessions for a duration of 150 minutes.

TS ICET 2021 Schedule

Events Dates Issue of TS ICET 2021 notification April 3, 2021 Application form release date April 7, 2021 Last date to register without a late fee June 15, 2021 Last date to submit the application form with a late fee of Rs 250 June 30, 2021 Last date to submit the application form with a late fee of Rs 500 July 15, 2021 Last date to submit the application form with a late fee of Rs 1000 July 30, 2021 TS ICET 2021 exam August 2021 Time of TS ICET exam Day 1:10 am to 12:30 pm Day 1: 2:30 pm to 5 pm Day 2:10 am to 12:30 pm



