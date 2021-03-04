  • Home
TS ICET 2021 Application Process Begins From April 7

TS ICET 2021: The application process of the Telangana Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET) will commence on April 7. All the candidates who wish to appear in the state-level entrance examination will be able to fill the application form by June 15.

Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Mar 4, 2021 2:37 pm IST

New Delhi:

The application process of the Telangana Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET) will commence on April 7. Candidates who wish to appear in the state-level entrance examination should fill the application form by June 15. As per the official announcement, the notification will be released on April 3, 2021.

The application fee of TS ICET is Rs 650 for the candidates of unreserved category, and Rs 450 for SC/ ST/ PwD candidates.

TS ICET, a computer-based test, is administered by Kakatiya University for admission to MBA and MCA programmes.

The exam will be held in the month of August in three sessions for a duration of 150 minutes.

TS ICET 2021 Schedule

Events

Dates

Issue of TS ICET 2021 notification

April 3, 2021

Application form release date

April 7, 2021

Last date to register without a late fee

June 15, 2021

Last date to submit the application form with a late fee of Rs 250

June 30, 2021

Last date to submit the application form with a late fee of Rs 500

July 15, 2021

Last date to submit the application form with a late fee of Rs 1000

July 30, 2021

TS ICET 2021 exam

August 2021

Time of TS ICET exam

Day 1:10 am to 12:30 pm

Day 1: 2:30 pm to 5 pm

Day 2:10 am to 12:30 pm


TS ICET Result Telangana State Council of Higher Education
