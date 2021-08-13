TS ICET 2021: Application Deadline With Late Fee Extended; Admit Cards Soon

TS ICET 2021 admit card soon

The last date to apply with a late fee for the Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TSICET) has been extended to August 16 which earlier was August 12. Students who want to apply for the examination can visit the official website-icet.tsche.ac.in. An amount of Rs 5,000 is applicable as a late fee for the application form. The Kakatiya University, Warangal will be releasing the admit cards for the examination soon.

The TS ICET 2021 will be held on August 19 and 20. The exam will be regulated by The Kakatiya University on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education or TSCHE.

TS ICET 2021 Admit Card: How To Download

To download the TS ICET hall ticket 2021, follow the instructions below.

Go to the official TS ICET website - icet.tsche.ac.in. Click on the ‘TS ICET 2021 hall ticket download’ link that appears on the homepage. Students will be redirected to a new login page Now, enter the required credentials like your registration number and date of birth. After logging in successfully, the TS ICET admit card 2021 will be displayed on the screen. Take a printout of the admit card for future reference.

Students must note that admit cards will be required to appear in the The TS ICET 2021 examination.

The TS ICET 2021 will be conducted in a Computer Based Test (CBT). The duration of the exam will be 150 minutes.

On August 19, the exam will be conducted in two slots; Slot 1 will be from 10 am to 12.30 pm and Slot 2 will be from 2.30 pm to 5.00 pm. On August 20 the exam will be conducted in single slot timing of 10 am to 12:30 pm.

TS ICET will be held in 14 centres across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.