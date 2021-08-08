TS ICET 2021 Application Correction Window Opens

TS ICET 2021 application correction facility begins

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has commenced the TS ICET application correction facility for those who have successfully submitted the TS ICET application forms. Candidates can make changes to their application forms through the official website, icet.tsche.ac.in. Candidates will be required to login with their credentials to go to the TSICET application form correction window.

Recommended: Free Download TSICET Previous year Sample Papers along with Answers. Click Here

The entrance exam will be conducted on two days. On August 19, the exam will be in two shifts-- 10 am to 12:30 pm and 2:30 pm to 5 pm. On August 20, the exam will be from 10 am to 12:30 pm.

TS ICET 2021 will be held for admission to MBA and MCA programmes offered by participating Universities of Telangana and their affiliated colleges for 2021-22. The exam is administered by the Kakatiya University, on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education. The exam will be held as a computer-based test (CBT).

Qualifying marks in TSICET 2021 is 25 per cent and no minimum marks are prescribed for SC/ST candidates.

The following universities will use TS ICET scores for admitting students:

Prof. Jayashankar Agricultural University (PJAU), Hyderabad.

Dr. B. R. Ambedkar Open University (Dr. BRAOU), Hyderabad.

JNT University, Hyderabad (JNTU-H).

Osmania University (OU), Hyderabad.

Kakatiya University (KU), Warangal.

Mahatma Gandhi University (MGU), Nalgonda.

Palamuru University (PU), Mahbubnagar.

Satavahana University (SU), Karimnagar.

Telangana University (TU), Nizamabad.