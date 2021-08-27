TS ICET 2021 Answer Key Release Date Postponed, Check Details

  • Home
Telangana State Council of Higher Education, TSCHE has postponed the TS ICET 2021 answer key release date. TS ICET 2021 answer key will now release on September 1.

Education | Written By Devanshe Pandey | Updated: Aug 27, 2021 3:56 pm IST

TSCHE has postponed the TS ICET 2021 answer key release date
New Delhi:

Telangana State Council of Higher Education, TSCHE has postponed the TS ICET 2021 answer key release date. Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test( TS ICET 2021) answer key was slated to release today, August 27 but now TSCHE has announced on its website to release the answer key on September 1.

Students who appeared for the TS ICET 2021 can refer to the official website- icet.tsche.ac.in to check the answer keys once released.

TS ICET 2021 Answer Key: How To Download

Follow these stepwise instructions to access the TS ICET 2021 answer key:

  • Go to the official webpage of TS ICET- icet.tsche.ac.in.

  • On the appeared homepage, click on the 'TS ICET Answer Key 2021' link (it will be live when the answer key is released)

  • Candidates will be redirected to a new window

  • TS ICET 2021 answer key will be displayed in PDF file format on the screen

  • Candidates can check and tally their answers

  • Save the answer key by downloading it or taking a printout of the same for future use.

After the answer key is released, students can raise objections and challenge the answers provided in the answer key with valid support to their arguments. Students will be required to pay fees for each question they are raising objections to.

TS CET examination was held on August 19 and August 20, 2021. The exam was conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

