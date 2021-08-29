  • Home
  • Education
  • TS ICET 2021 Answer Key On September 1; Know How To Check

TS ICET 2021 Answer Key On September 1; Know How To Check

Answer keys for the Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET 2021) will be released by the Kakatiya University on September 1.

Education | Written By Devanshe Pandey | Updated: Aug 29, 2021 7:03 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

IIT JAM 2022 Application Process Begins; Direct Link Here
IIFT 2022 Exam Dates Released, Application Begins On September 1
GAT-B, BET 2021 Result Declared; Know How To Check
NCHMCT JEE 2021 Answer Key Released At Nchmjee.nta.nic.in
GATE 2022 Application Process Begins Tomorrow; Check Eligibility Criteria
KCET 2021 Result By September 20, Counselling In October: Reports
TS ICET 2021 Answer Key On September 1; Know How To Check
TS ICET 2021 answer key will be out on September 1
New Delhi:

Answer keys for the Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET 2021) will be released by the Kakatiya University on September 1. Students who appeared for the TS ICET 2021 exam can check and download the TS ICET 2021 answer key from the official website- icet.tsche.ac.in.

TS ICET 2021 answer key will be made available online in a PDF format. Students can raise objections or challenge the answer key till September 4. TS ICET 2021 results will be declared on September 17, 2021.

TS ICET 2021 Answer Key: How To Check

  • Go to the official website of TS ICET 2021 - icet.tsche.ac.in

  • On the homepage, click on the 'Master Question Paper & Preliminary Keys' link

  • The log in window will appear on the screen

  • Fill in the required credentials

  • TS ICET 2021 answer key will appear on the screen

  • Check and download the answer key for the future reference

Students will be awarded one mark for each correct answer and there will not be any negative marking for incorrect or unattempted questions.

If any student is not satisfied with any answer mentioned in the TS ICET 2021 answer key can challenge or raise an objection regarding the same. Students need to support their argument with valid information. The last date to challenge the answer key will be three days after it's released, that is September 4.

TS ICET - 2021 (Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test) is conducted by the Kakatiya University. Students appear for the exam to get admission into Master of Business Administration(MBA) and Master of Computer Applications(MCA). courses of all the Universities in Telangana State and their affiliated colleges for the academic year 2021-22.

Click here for more Education News
TS ICET Key
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
IIT JAM 2022 Application Process Begins; Direct Link Here
IIT JAM 2022 Application Process Begins; Direct Link Here
DU Organises Music Festival In Memory Of Father-Son Sitar Duo Pt. Debu Chaudhuri, Prateek
DU Organises Music Festival In Memory Of Father-Son Sitar Duo Pt. Debu Chaudhuri, Prateek
IIFT 2022 Exam Dates Released, Application Begins On September 1
IIFT 2022 Exam Dates Released, Application Begins On September 1
GAT-B, BET 2021 Result Declared; Know How To Check
GAT-B, BET 2021 Result Declared; Know How To Check
NCHMCT JEE 2021 Answer Key Released At Nchmjee.nta.nic.in
NCHMCT JEE 2021 Answer Key Released At Nchmjee.nta.nic.in
.......................... Advertisement ..........................