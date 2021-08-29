TS ICET 2021 Answer Key On September 1; Know How To Check

TS ICET 2021 answer key will be out on September 1

Answer keys for the Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET 2021) will be released by the Kakatiya University on September 1. Students who appeared for the TS ICET 2021 exam can check and download the TS ICET 2021 answer key from the official website- icet.tsche.ac.in.

TS ICET 2021 answer key will be made available online in a PDF format. Students can raise objections or challenge the answer key till September 4. TS ICET 2021 results will be declared on September 17, 2021.

TS ICET 2021 Answer Key: How To Check

Go to the official website of TS ICET 2021 - icet.tsche.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the 'Master Question Paper & Preliminary Keys' link

The log in window will appear on the screen

Fill in the required credentials

TS ICET 2021 answer key will appear on the screen

Check and download the answer key for the future reference

Students will be awarded one mark for each correct answer and there will not be any negative marking for incorrect or unattempted questions.

If any student is not satisfied with any answer mentioned in the TS ICET 2021 answer key can challenge or raise an objection regarding the same. Students need to support their argument with valid information. The last date to challenge the answer key will be three days after it's released, that is September 4.

TS ICET - 2021 (Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test) is conducted by the Kakatiya University. Students appear for the exam to get admission into Master of Business Administration(MBA) and Master of Computer Applications(MCA). courses of all the Universities in Telangana State and their affiliated colleges for the academic year 2021-22.