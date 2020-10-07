TS ICET Final Answer Key Released At Icet.tsche.ac.in

The final answer key of Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET) has been released at the official website. Candidates can access the TS ICET answer key at icet.tsche.ac.in. The exam conducting body has released the TS ICET question papers and the answer keys of all the sessions of the eligibility test. The TS ICET answer keys and the question papers have been released as PDF files.

TS ICET is conducted by Kakatiya University on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE). TS ICET was held as an offline pen-paper-based common entrance test on September 30 and October 1. The test of TS ICET is conducted for admission to MBA and MCA courses in all the universities in the state and their affiliated colleges for the academic year 2020-21.

TS ICET 2020 Results

As per the TS ICET dates, the university will announce the TS ICET result tentatively on October 23. To be considered TS ICET qualified, candidates have to score a minimum of 25 per cent marks in the eligibility test. TS ICET is held for a total marks of 200. ASpirants seeking admission to MBA and MCA programmes have to score 50 marks to be considered TS ICET qualified.

Candidates will be allotted state-wise ranks in the order of merit in TS ICET. An official statement on TS ICET said: “Rank obtained in TS ICET 2020 is valid for admission into MBA/MCACourse (Full Time / Part Time / Evening / Distance Mode/DOL) of all universities in Telangana State for the academic year 2020-2021 only.”