TS ICET 2020 Exam Today Amid COVID-19; Know About Result Here

Kakatiya University, Warangal on behalf of Telangana State of Council for Higher Education (TSCHE) will conduct TS ICET 2020 today, i.e September 30 and October 1, 2020. Candidates appearing in the TS ICET 2020 need to adhere to the COVID-19 guidelines.

Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Sep 30, 2020 9:00 am IST | Source: Careers360

New Delhi:

TS ICET 2020 And COVID-19 Guidelines

  • Candidates must reach the TS ICET 2020 exam centre early to avoid last-minute rush.
  • Carry a printed copy of TS ICET 2020 hall ticket along with one valid photo ID proof
  • Candidates must maintain at least 6 feet distance from one another and staff members.
  • Candidates must wear a mask at all times.
  • Carry an individual hand sanitiser and water bottle.
  • Candidates having COVID-19 symptoms will not be allowed to enter the TS ICET exam hall.

TS ICET RESULTS

1- Qualifying Marks for TSICET-2020

The qualifying percentage of marks in the Entrance Test is 25% (i.e. 50 marks out of total 200 marks). For the candidates belonging to SC/ST categories, no minimum qualifying percentage of marks is prescribed.

2- Ranking

Candidates will be given State-wise ranks in the order of merit at the TSICET - 2020.

As per the official notification, “Rank obtained in TS ICET 2020 is valid for admission into MBA/MCACourse (Full Time / Part Time / Evening / Distance Mode/DOL) of all universities in Telangana State for the academic year 2020-2021 only.”

3- The OMR answer sheet of candidates appearing the TS ICET 2020 will be preserved for six months from the date of announcement of TS ICET 2020 results.

