TS ICET 2020 Admit Card Released At Icet.tsche.ac.in; Direct Link To Download Hall Ticket

Kakatiya University (KU), Warangal, has released TS ICET admit card 2020 on the official website- icet.tsche.ac.in. The TS ICET hall ticket has been released online for the TS ICET 2020 entrance exam scheduled to be held on September 30 and October 01, 2020. Candidates can download the TS ICET admit card using registration number and date of birth.

No candidates will be allowed to enter the TS ICET 2020 exam hall without an admit card. Students need to carry TS ICET 2020 hall ticket, valid ID card to the exam centre. The last date to download TS ICET 2020 admit card is October 01, 2020.

TS ICET 2020 hall ticket incorporates the details and COVID-19 instructions such as- exam time, roll number, center address among other details.

TS ICET 2020 Hall Ticket: Here’s The Direct Link

Earlier, the TS ICET 2020 admit card was scheduled to be released on September 15. However, due to COVID-19 pandemic, TS ICET 2020 exam and the release of the TS ICET 2020 hall ticket have been delayed.

TS ICET 2020 Hall Ticket: How To Download

Step 1: Go to the official website- icet.tsche.ac.in

Step 2: At the login window, enter the registration number, date of birth, and qualifying examination hall ticket number.

Step 3: Click on the Download TS ICET 2020 Hall Ticket tab.

Step 4:The TS ICET 2020 admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download and take a print out for future reference.