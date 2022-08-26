TS EdCET Results 2022 Out; Direct Link, Steps To Download Rank Card

  • Home
Osmania University, Hyderabad has declared the Telangana State Education Common Entrance Test (TS EdCET) 2022 result today, August 26.

Written By Adarsh Srivastava | Updated: Aug 26, 2022 7:02 pm IST
TS EdCET 2022 Result

TS EdCET Results 2022: Osmania University, Hyderabad has declared the Telangana State Education Common Entrance Test (TS EdCET) 2022 result today, August 26. Candidates can check and download their TSEdCET results from the official website -- edcet.tsche.ac.in. To download the TS EdCET 2022 rank card, candidates need to log in using their hall ticket number and date of birth.

TS EdCET 2022 examination was conducted on July 26, 2022, at 19 regional centres across the state. To qualify for TS EdCET 2022 exam, candidates must have to score 25 per cent marks, that is, 50 marks out of total of 200 marks. However, there is no minimum qualifying marks for the candidates belonging to the SC, ST category. The Osmania University will announce the EdCET 2022 counselling schedule through a separate notification

TS EdCET 2022 Result: How To Download?

  • Visit the official website-- edcet.tsche.ac.in
  • Click on the link that reads 'Download Rank Card'
  • Enter login details like hall ticket number and date of birth
  • Submit it and TS EdCET result will be displayed on the screen
  • Download the rank card pdf and take a printout for further reference.

Direct Link: TS EdCET 2022 Results

Osmania University has conducted the TS EdCET examination on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) for admission into BEd (two years) regular courses in the Colleges of Education in Telangana State for the academic year 2022-2023.

TS EDCET results Telangana State Council of Higher Education
