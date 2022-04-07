TS EDCET 2022: Registration Process Begins Today; Important Documents

  • Home
TS EDCET 2022 is important for the students who are willing to get admission into BEd (two-year) regular course in the colleges of education in Telangana for the academic year 2022-2023.

Education | Written By Debika Chakraborty | Updated: Apr 7, 2022 6:02 pm IST

Registration process for TS EDCET 2022 begins today
New Delhi:

The registration process for the Telangana State Education Common Entrance Test or TS EDCET 2022 started today, April 7. Interested candidates can apply for the test on Telangana State Council of Higher Education’s official website- tsche.ac.in. The application process will be concluded on June 15, 2022. TS EDCET 2022 is important for the students who are willing to get admission into BEd (two-year) regular course in the colleges of education in Telangana for the academic year 2022-2023.

The TS EDCET 2022 examination is scheduled to be held on July 26 and July 27 in 19 regional centres (17 in Telangana and 2 in Andhra Pradesh - Kurnool and Vijayawada) by Osmania University on behalf of Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE). The exam will be conducted in two sessions on both days.

The registration fee of Rs 650 (Rs 450 for SC, ST, PH) would be charged at TS online, AP online or through payment gateway. Candidates will get detailed information regarding the eligibility, syllabus, model paper, related instructions and procedure for online submission of applications on the website edcet.tsche.ac.in or tsche.ac.in.

TS EDCET 2022: Important Document For Online Submission

  • Hall ticket number of qualifying examination
  • Date of birth
  • Caste in case of SC/ST/BC candidates
  • PH/NCC/ sports and games etc
  • Income certificate from the competent authority
  • Study or residence or relevant certificate for proof of local status.
  • Aadhar Card and bank account details

TS EDCET 2022: How To Apply

  1. For online submission, visit the website- edcet.tsche.ac.in.
  2. Go to payment mode on TS online/AP online centers in Telangana State or AP payment gateway.
  3. Fill the form with the required details
  4. verify all the details carefully and press submit option.
  5. Filling the online application form will be generated a new window of registration number along with filled in details.
  6. Take a printout of the online application form. Use the registration number for future correspondence.
TS EDCET

