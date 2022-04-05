TS EDCET 2022: Registration Process Begins On April 7, Check Exam Dates, Educational Qualification
Candidates who are willing to register for TS EDCET 2022 exam can apply on Telangana State Council of Higher Education’s official website- tsche.ac.in.
The registration process for The Telangana State Education Common Entrance Test or TS EDCET 2022 for admission into BEd (two-year) regular course in the colleges of education in Telangana for the academic year 2022-2023 will begin on April 7, 2022. Aspirants can apply for the test on Telangana State Council of Higher Education’s official website- tsche.ac.in. The application process will end on June 15, 2022.
The TS EDCET 2022 examination is scheduled to be held on July 26 and July 27 in 19 regional centres (17 in Telangana and 2 in Andhra Pradesh - Kurnool and Vijayawada) by Osmania University on behalf of Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE).
The registration fee of Rs 650 (Rs 450 for SC, ST, PH) would be charged at TS Online, AP Online or through Payment Gateway. Candidates will get detailed information regarding the eligibility, syllabus, model paper, related instructions and procedure for online submission of applications on the website edcet.tsche.ac.in or tsche.ac.in.
TS EDCET 2022: Educational Qualification
- Students with any bachelor’s degree such as BA, BCom, BSc, BSc (Home Science), BCA, BBM, B.A (Oriental Languages), BBA or in the Master's Degree, securing at least 50% aggregate marks will be eligible for the examination.
- Candidates with Bachelors in Engineering or Technology with 50 per cent aggregate marks or any other qualification equivalent to that will be eligible for the test.
- Candidates belonging to the reserved categories Viz, SC, ST, BC and other reserved categories should have secured 40 per cent marks in the qualifying examination.
- The candidates who are appearing for the final year degree examination shall also be eligible to appear for TS EDCET 2022.
- As per the GO MS No:13 dated. 27.05.2017, the candidates possessing MBBS, BSC (AG), BVSC, BHMT, BPharm and such other professional and job oriented degree courses Viz, LLB are not eligible for admission into BEd course.
- Candidates processing a master's degree without having undertaken undergraduate study are not eligible for admission.
