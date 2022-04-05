TS EDCET 2022: Registration Process Begins On April 7, Check Exam Dates, Educational Qualification

TS EDCET 2022 exam registration begins on April 7, 2022

The registration process for The Telangana State Education Common Entrance Test or TS EDCET 2022 for admission into BEd (two-year) regular course in the colleges of education in Telangana for the academic year 2022-2023 will begin on April 7, 2022. Aspirants can apply for the test on Telangana State Council of Higher Education’s official website- tsche.ac.in. The application process will end on June 15, 2022.

The TS EDCET 2022 examination is scheduled to be held on July 26 and July 27 in 19 regional centres (17 in Telangana and 2 in Andhra Pradesh - Kurnool and Vijayawada) by Osmania University on behalf of Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE).

The registration fee of Rs 650 (Rs 450 for SC, ST, PH) would be charged at TS Online, AP Online or through Payment Gateway. Candidates will get detailed information regarding the eligibility, syllabus, model paper, related instructions and procedure for online submission of applications on the website edcet.tsche.ac.in or tsche.ac.in.

TS EDCET 2022: Educational Qualification