TS EdCET 2022 Counselling: Phase 2 Reporting Begins; Documents Required

TS EdCET counselling 2022 round 2 reporting begins

TS EdCET 2022 Counselling: The Osmania University, Hyderabad has started the Telangana State Education Common Entrance Test (TS EdCET) counselling 2022 round 2 reporting. The candidates who have secured seats in phase 2 of TS EdCET counselling 2022 can report at the allotted college by downloading the allotment letter on or before the date furnished in the allotment letter. Candidates can download their TS EdCET phase 2 allotment letter online through the official website-- edcetadm.tsche.ac.in.

Candidates can report at the allotted college by December 7. If a candidate failed to report to the concerned college and produce all original certificates within the stipulated time, the university will forfeit the allotment. The preliminary certificate verification will be done based on scanned copies of original documents uploaded and as per norms. The allotment order will be issued by the principal/verification officer at the allotted college only after the successful verification of all original certificates of the candidates.

TS EdCET Counselling 2022 Round 2 Reporting: Documents Required