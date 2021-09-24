TS EdCET result has been announced today

The Telangana State Education Common Entrance Test (TS EdCET) result has been announced today, September 24. Students who appeared for the TS EdCET for admission to BEd (Two years) Regular Course in the colleges of education in Telangana for the academic year 2021-2022 can check their results on the official website. TS EdCET was held on August 24-25. Students can also check their results through the direct link given here.

TS EdCET 2021: Direct Link

Students will be required to fill in their application number and roll number to access their result. The Osmania University conducted the TS EdCET 2021 on August 24 and 25, on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education.

TS EdCET 2021 result: How To Check

Visit the official websites: edcet.tsche.ac.in or manabadi.com

On the appeared page, click on the TS EDCET 2021 Result link

Candidates will be redirected to a new login page

Enter the asked credentials including application number and date of birth

Click on 'Login'

TS EDCET 2021 result cum rank card will be displayed on the screen

Save and download the result

Take a printout for future reference

Students can also download the TS EdCET 2021 response sheet and master question paper available on the official website.

Students who have qualified for the examination will be getting admission to B Ed (Two years) regular course in the participating colleges across the Telangana State for the academic year 2021-2022.