TS EdCET 2021 Result Declared; Direct Link

The Telangana State Education Common Entrance Test (TS EdCET) result has been announced today, September 24.

Education | Written By Devanshe Pandey | Updated: Sep 24, 2021 5:06 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

CAT 2021 Application Correction Starts Tomorrow, Check What Can Be Edited
COMEDK UGET 2021 Result On September 26; When, Where, How To Download
JEE Advanced 2021 Admit Card To Be Released Tomorrow, Points To Remember
JNVST 2022: Class 6 Registration Begins, Check Eligibility Criteria
CEE Kerala Opens Class 12 Marks Verification Portal For KEAM 2021 Applicants
GATE 2022 Application Deadline Extended, Register Till September 28
TS EdCET 2021 Result Declared; Direct Link
TS EdCET result has been announced today
New Delhi:

The Telangana State Education Common Entrance Test (TS EdCET) result has been announced today, September 24. Students who appeared for the TS EdCET for admission to BEd (Two years) Regular Course in the colleges of education in Telangana for the academic year 2021-2022 can check their results on the official website. TS EdCET was held on August 24-25. Students can also check their results through the direct link given here.

TS EdCET 2021: Direct Link

Students will be required to fill in their application number and roll number to access their result. The Osmania University conducted the TS EdCET 2021 on August 24 and 25, on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education.

TS EdCET 2021 result: How To Check

  • Visit the official websites: edcet.tsche.ac.in or manabadi.com
  • On the appeared page, click on the TS EDCET 2021 Result link
  • Candidates will be redirected to a new login page
  • Enter the asked credentials including application number and date of birth
  • Click on 'Login'
  • TS EDCET 2021 result cum rank card will be displayed on the screen
  • Save and download the result
  • Take a printout for future reference

Students can also download the TS EdCET 2021 response sheet and master question paper available on the official website.

Students who have qualified for the examination will be getting admission to B Ed (Two years) regular course in the participating colleges across the Telangana State for the academic year 2021-2022.

Click here for more Education News
TS EDCET results
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
CAT 2021 Application Correction Starts Tomorrow, Check What Can Be Edited
CAT 2021 Application Correction Starts Tomorrow, Check What Can Be Edited
Himachal Pradesh To Reopen Schools For Class 9 To 12 Students From September 27
Himachal Pradesh To Reopen Schools For Class 9 To 12 Students From September 27
Bihar Anganwadis, Primary Schools To Reopen From November 15: Chief Minister
Bihar Anganwadis, Primary Schools To Reopen From November 15: Chief Minister
Supreme Court Stays Kerala HC Proceedings Over Centre's 10% Reservation To EWS
Supreme Court Stays Kerala HC Proceedings Over Centre's 10% Reservation To EWS
COMEDK UGET 2021 Result On September 26; When, Where, How To Download
COMEDK UGET 2021 Result On September 26; When, Where, How To Download
.......................... Advertisement ..........................