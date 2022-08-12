TS ECET Result 2022 Declared, 90.69% Pass

The candidates can check and download scorecard on the website- ecet.tsche.ac.in.

Education | Written By Arnab Mitra | Updated: Aug 12, 2022 11:41 am IST

TS ECET Result 2022: The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) Hyderabad announced the result for the State Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS ECET 2022). The candidates can check and download scorecard on the website- ecet.tsche.ac.in.

