TS ECET Result 2020 To Be Released Today @Ecet.tsche.ac.in

TS ECET 2020 result will be declared by the JNTU Hyderabad at ecet.tsche.ac.in at 4 pm today. Candidates will be able to check TS ECET 2020 result, to be released in the form of a rank card, using their registration number, hall ticket number and date of birth.

In TS ECET result 2020, candidates need to score 25% of the aggregate marks in the four subjects—three subjects for B.Sc. (Mathematics), i.e., 50 marks out of a total of 200 in to be ranked in TS ECET 2020.

TS ECET 2020 Result: Steps to download TS ECET 2020 Rank Card

Step 1. Go to the official website.

Step 2. Click on the result link.

Step 3. Enter Registration number, hall ticket number and date of birth.

Step 4. Click on “View Results”.

Step 5. The rank card of TS ECET 2020 will be displayed on the screen in the form of PDF file.

Step 6. Download the PDF file and take a print out for future reference.