  TS ECET Result 2020 To Be Released Today @Ecet.tsche.ac.in

TS ECET Result 2020 To Be Released Today @Ecet.tsche.ac.in

TS ECET Result 2020: TS ECET 2020 result will be declared by the JNTU Hyderabad at ecet.tsche.ac.in at 4 pm today. Candidates will be able to check TS ECET 2020 result on the official website-- ecet.tsche.ac.in using their registration number, hall ticket number and date of birth.

Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Sep 11, 2020 8:50 am IST | Source: Careers360

New Delhi:

TS ECET 2020 result will be declared by the JNTU Hyderabad at ecet.tsche.ac.in at 4 pm today. Candidates will be able to check TS ECET 2020 result, to be released in the form of a rank card, using their registration number, hall ticket number and date of birth.

In TS ECET result 2020, candidates need to score 25% of the aggregate marks in the four subjects—three subjects for B.Sc. (Mathematics), i.e., 50 marks out of a total of 200 in to be ranked in TS ECET 2020.

TS ECET 2020 Result: Steps to download TS ECET 2020 Rank Card

Step 1. Go to the official website.

Step 2. Click on the result link.

Step 3. Enter Registration number, hall ticket number and date of birth.

Step 4. Click on “View Results”.

Step 5. The rank card of TS ECET 2020 will be displayed on the screen in the form of PDF file.

Step 6. Download the PDF file and take a print out for future reference.

TS EAMCET-2020, a common entrance test designated in full as Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture & Medical Common Entrance Test is conducted by JNT University Hyderabad on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education for admission into various professional courses offered in University/ Private Colleges in the state of Telangana for the academic year 2020-2021.

The number of candidates appeared for the test during the forenoon session on 10-09-2020 in Telangana state is 13,874 (86.96%) out of 15,953 registered candidates and in Andhra Pradesh, appeared candidates is 1,332 (67.51%) out of 1973 registered candidates. The overall candidates appeared for the test in both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh states are 15,206 (84.82%) out of 17,926 registered.

The number of candidates appeared for the test during the afternoon session on 10-09-2020 in Telangana state is 13,611 (85.25%) out of 15,965 registered and in Andhra Pradesh appeared candidates is 1346 (66.53%) out of 2023 registered candidates. The overall candidates appeared for the test in both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh states are 30163 (83.98%) out of 35914 registered.


