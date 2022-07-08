TS ECET Hall Ticket 2022 Out; Direct Link Here

Image credit: Shutterstock TS ECET Hall Ticket 2022 Download

TS ECET Hall Ticket 2022: The Telangana State Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS ECET) admit card 2022 released today, July 08. The Jawaharlal Nehru Technical University (JNTU) Hyderabad has issued the TS ECET hall ticket on the official website -ecet.tsche.ac.in. The candidates can download the TS ECET admit card 2022 by entering the registration number, qualifying examination hall ticket number and date of birth in the direct link provided here.

Telangana ECET 2022 is a computer-based test (CBT) which will be held on July 13, 2022. The entrance test for admission in engineering courses will be conducted in two shifts. While, the first shift is scheduled from 9 AM to 12 Noon, the afternoon shift will be conducted from 3 PM to 6 PM.

TS ECET 2022 Admit Card - Direct Link

The TS ECET 2022 paper pattern for Diploma courses will consists of questions from Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry and subjects from related Engineering branch.

Subjects Marks Mathematics 50 Physics 25 Chemistry 25 Engineering Paper (including Civil, Electrical and Electronics, Mechanical, Electronics and Communication, Computer Science and others)

100

For BSc Mathematics the TS ECET 2022 paper pattern is

Subjects Marks Mathematics 100 Analytical Ability

50 Communicative English

50

The TS ECET 2022 paper pattern for Pharmacy is based on the following pattern