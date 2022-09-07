TS ECET Counselling 2022 Registration Begins Today; Here's How To Apply

Image credit: Shutterstock The candidates can register now for the TS ECET Counselling 2022 through the official website - tsecet.nic.in.

TS ECET Counselling 2022: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has started the Telangana State Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS ECET) Counselling 2022 registrations from today, September 7. The candidates can register now for the TS ECET Counselling 2022 through the official website - tsecet.nic.in. The last date to apply online for the TS ECET Counselling 2022 first round is September 11.

Candidates who have qualified for the TS ECET 2022 examination and have secured 45 per cent from the General category and 40 per cent from other categories in aggregate in the Diploma or BSc Mathematics degree exam are eligible to do the registration process for the TS ECET 2022 counselling.

Certificate verification for candidates who have already reserved a spot will take place between September 9 and September 12, 2022. The freezing of choices will take place on September 14 while the provisional allocation of seats will be on September 17. The tuition fee payment and self-reporting will be from September 17 and September 22, 2022.

TS ECET Counselling 2022: Steps To Register