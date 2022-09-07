  • Home
  • Education
  • TS ECET Counselling 2022 Registration Begins Today; Here's How To Apply

TS ECET Counselling 2022 Registration Begins Today; Here's How To Apply

The last date to apply online for the TS ECET Counselling 2022 first round is September 11.

Education | Written By Arpita Das | Updated: Sep 7, 2022 2:46 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

Telangana TS ECET 2022 Counselling Dates Announced, Check Schedule
Telangana TS ECET 2022 Result Today
Telangana TS ECET 2022 Candidate Response Sheet, Answer Key Out
TS ECET 2022 Admit Card Out; Direct link, Steps To Download
Telangana TS ECET 2022 New Exam Date Out; Admit Card On July 28
TS ECET 2022: Telangana ECET Postponed; New Date Soon
TS ECET Counselling 2022 Registration Begins Today; Here's How To Apply
The candidates can register now for the TS ECET Counselling 2022 through the official website - tsecet.nic.in.
Image credit: Shutterstock

TS ECET Counselling 2022: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has started the Telangana State Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS ECET) Counselling 2022 registrations from today, September 7. The candidates can register now for the TS ECET Counselling 2022 through the official website - tsecet.nic.in. The last date to apply online for the TS ECET Counselling 2022 first round is September 11.

Recommended: Download TS ECET Free Previous Year Sample Papers. Click Here
Recommended: NIT Placements: Under 80% BTech Students Placed Across Top NITs Over 5 Years. Read More

Candidates who have qualified for the TS ECET 2022 examination and have secured 45 per cent from the General category and 40 per cent from other categories in aggregate in the Diploma or BSc Mathematics degree exam are eligible to do the registration process for the TS ECET 2022 counselling.

Certificate verification for candidates who have already reserved a spot will take place between September 9 and September 12, 2022. The freezing of choices will take place on September 14 while the provisional allocation of seats will be on September 17. The tuition fee payment and self-reporting will be from September 17 and September 22, 2022.

TS ECET Counselling 2022: Steps To Register

  • Visit the official website of TS ECET - tsecet.nic.in
  • Click on the ECET counselling fee payment or registrations on the homepage.
  • Register and then log in with the required credentials.
  • Fill out the TS ECET counselling 2022 application form and upload the necessary documents.
  • Fill in the choices of colleges and then click on submit.
  • Download and print a copy of the TS ECET 2022 counselling application form for further reference.
Click here for more Education News
TS ECET B.Sc. Mathematics
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
NEET Result 2022 Live: NTA NEET UG Result At Neet.nta.nic.in; Cut-Off, Merit List
Live | NEET Result 2022 Live: NTA NEET UG Result At Neet.nta.nic.in; Cut-Off, Merit List
CBSE Announces Class 12 Compartment Result 2022
CBSE Announces Class 12 Compartment Result 2022
NCVT MIS ITI Result 2022 Out; Direct Link, Steps To Download Marksheet Online
NCVT MIS ITI Result 2022 Out; Direct Link, Steps To Download Marksheet Online
AILET 2023: Application Begins Today; Documents Required, Eligibility Criteria Here
AILET 2023: Application Begins Today; Documents Required, Eligibility Criteria Here
SAMS Odisha Plus 3 First Merit List 2022 Today; Know When, Where To Check
SAMS Odisha Plus 3 First Merit List 2022 Today; Know When, Where To Check
.......................... Advertisement ..........................