TS ECET Counselling 2022 Final Phase Registration Begins Tomorrow; Check Schedule Here

Candidates need to register and then log in with the required credentials, fill out the application form, upload the necessary documents and book a slot for certificate verification.

Education | Written By Arpita Das | Updated: Sep 24, 2022 7:25 pm IST

TS ECET Counselling 2022 Final Phase Registration Begins Tomorrow; Check Schedule Here
The TS ECET 2022 final phase counselling online registration will begin tomorrow, September 25.
Image credit: Shutterstock

TS ECET Counselling 2022: The Telangana State Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS ECET) 2022 final phase counselling online registration will begin tomorrow, September 25. Candidates can apply for the TS ECET counselling 2022 final phase through the official website – tsche.ac.in. Candidates need to register and then log in with the required credentials, fill out the application form, upload the necessary documents and book a slot for certificate verification.

Candidates who have already booked seats can go ahead with the certificate verification process on September 26. The TS ECET 2022 web options exercising and the certificate verification will be from September 25 to September 27. The TS ECET 2022 final phase provisional seat allotment will be announced on September 29. The online self-reporting and payment of fees will be conducted from September 29 to October 7, 2022.

TS ECET Counselling 2022: Important Dates

Events

Dates

Final phase registration begins

September 25, 2022

Certificate verification for already slot-booked candidates

September 26, 2022

Exercising options after certificate verification

September 25 - 27, 2022

Freezing of options

September 27, 2022

TS ECET 2022 final phase provisional seat allotment

September 29, 2022

Online self-reporting and payment of fee

September 29 - October 7, 2022

Reporting at the allotted college

September 30 - October 10, 2022


Candidates who qualified for the TS ECET 2022 exam and obtained 45 per cent marks (40 per cent for the reserved categories) in the Diploma or BSc Mathematics degree exam are eligible to register for the TS ECET 2022 counselling.

