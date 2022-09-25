TS ECET Counselling 2022 Final Phase Registration Begins Today; Steps To Register
TS ECET counselling 2022 final phase registration starts today on the official website- tsecet.nic.in, today.
TS ECET Counselling 2022: Telangana State Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS ECET) counselling 2022 final phase registrations will commence today, September 25. The candidates can apply for the TS ECET round 2, or final phase counselling on the official website - tsecet.nic.in. The TS ECET counselling 2022 second round certificate verification for already slot booked candidates will be held on September 26.
The candidates can exercise the web options entry under TS ECET counselling from September 25 to 27, 2022. “Candidates / Parents are advised to exercise as many number of options as possible to avoid disappointment of not getting a seat. Therefore while exercising the options every care need to be taken in selecting the college and branch as per the choice of the candidates,” TSCHE said in a statement.
The TS ECET 2022 final phase provisional seat allotment will be announced on September 29. The online self-reporting and payment of fees will be conducted from September 29 to October 7, 2022.
TS ECET Counselling 2022 Final Phase: Steps To Register
Visit the official website of TS ECET - tsecet.nic.in
Click on the fee payment tab on the homepage.
Pay the ECET counselling fee and verify the payment status
Fill out the TS ECET counselling 2022 application form and upload the necessary documents.
Fill in the choices of colleges and book your slot for certificate verification
Download and print a copy of the TS ECET 2022 counselling application form for further reference.