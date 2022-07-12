  • Home
TS ECET 2022: Telangana ECET Postponed; New Date Soon

TS ECET 2022: TS ECET scheduled to be held on July 13, 2022, has been postponed considering the torrential rains across Telangana. The new TS ECET exam 2022 date will be announced soon.

Updated: Jul 12, 2022 10:58 am IST
08 Apr'22 05:00 PM to 08 Apr'22 06:00 PM IST

TS ECET 2022 postponed

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has postponed the state’s Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS ECET). TS ECET scheduled to be held on July 13 has been postponed considering the torrential rains across Telangana. The new TS ECET exam date will be announced soon.

“In view of torrential rains across the Telangana State, the conduct of TSECET-2022 examination scheduled on July 13 is postponed and the rescheduled date for TS ECET-2022 will be intimated later,” TS ECET official statement said.

TS ECET is held for admission to lateral entry into BE, BTech, BPharm courses. The administering body had earlier issued the TS ECET 2022 admit cards. Now, with TS ECET being rescheduled, new admit cards will be issued mentioning the exam date and other important details.

The entrance test for admission in engineering courses was scheduled to conducted in two shifts. While, the first shift was scheduled from 9 am to 12 noon, the afternoon shift was to be conducted from 3 pm to 6 pm.

The TS ECET 2022 paper pattern for Diploma courses will consists of questions from Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry and subjects from related Engineering branch.

