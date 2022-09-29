TS ECET 2022 Final Seat Allotment Result Today, How To Check

Image credit: shutterstock.com Download TS ECET 2022 seat allotment list at tsecet.nic.in

TS ECET 2022: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) will announce the TS ECET 2022 final seat allotment result on Thursday, September 29. Candidates can check and download the ECET 2022 seat allotment list on the official website- tsecet.nic.in. ALSO READ | Documents Required For Certificate Verification

The candidates can self report for admission till October 7, and can report at the allotted college from September 30 to October 10. The general category candidates need to pay an application fee of Rs 10,000 while Rs 5000 for reserved category candidates- SC/ ST.

TS ECET 2022 Result: How To Check Final Seat Allotment List

Visit the official website-- tsecet.nic.in

Go to the log in tab and enter required credentials

TS ECET 20222 seat allotment result will appear on the screen

Download the seat allotment list PDF, and take a print out for further reference.

The spot admission for private unaided Engineering and B Pharmacy Colleges will be held on September 30. TS ECET 2022 counselling is being conducted for lateral admission to the second year of four-year courses in engineering (BE and BTech) and B Pharmacy in the participating institutes.