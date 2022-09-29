  • Home
  • Education
  • TS ECET 2022 Final Seat Allotment Result Today, How To Check

TS ECET 2022 Final Seat Allotment Result Today, How To Check

TS ECET 2022: The candidates can self report for admission till October 7, and can report at the allotted college from September 30 to October 10

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Sep 29, 2022 9:23 am IST

RELATED NEWS

TS ECET 2022 Counseling: Final Phase Certificate Verification Begins Today; Details Here
TS ECET Counselling 2022 Final Phase Registration Begins Today; Steps To Register
TS ECET Counselling 2022 Final Phase Registration Begins Tomorrow; Check Schedule Here
Telangana TS ECET 2022 Seat Allotment Result Out; Direct Link Here
TS ECET Counselling 2022 Registration Begins Today; Here's How To Apply
Telangana TS ECET 2022 Counselling Dates Announced, Check Schedule
TS ECET 2022 Final Seat Allotment Result Today, How To Check
Download TS ECET 2022 seat allotment list at tsecet.nic.in
Image credit: shutterstock.com

TS ECET 2022: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) will announce the TS ECET 2022 final seat allotment result on Thursday, September 29. Candidates can check and download the ECET 2022 seat allotment list on the official website- tsecet.nic.in. ALSO READ | Documents Required For Certificate Verification

Recommended: Download TS ECET Free Previous Year Sample Papers. Click Here
Recommended: NIT Placements: Under 80% BTech Students Placed Across Top NITs Over 5 Years. Read More

The candidates can self report for admission till October 7, and can report at the allotted college from September 30 to October 10. The general category candidates need to pay an application fee of Rs 10,000 while Rs 5000 for reserved category candidates- SC/ ST.

TS ECET 2022 Result: How To Check Final Seat Allotment List

  • Visit the official website-- tsecet.nic.in
  • Go to the log in tab and enter required credentials
  • TS ECET 20222 seat allotment result will appear on the screen
  • Download the seat allotment list PDF, and take a print out for further reference.

The spot admission for private unaided Engineering and B Pharmacy Colleges will be held on September 30. TS ECET 2022 counselling is being conducted for lateral admission to the second year of four-year courses in engineering (BE and BTech) and B Pharmacy in the participating institutes.

Click here for more Education News
TS ECET Result Telangana State Council of Higher Education
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
IIT Roorkee Gets New Director In Professor K K Pant
IIT Roorkee Gets New Director In Professor K K Pant
International Translation Day 2022: Know Date, History, Significance, Theme For This Year
International Translation Day 2022: Know Date, History, Significance, Theme For This Year
Inculcating India First Mindset In Students Primary Objective Of Deshbhakti Curriculum: Delhi Chief Minister
Inculcating India First Mindset In Students Primary Objective Of Deshbhakti Curriculum: Delhi Chief Minister
Jammu And Kashmir: Over 2,000 School Students Attend 'Know Your Army' Event In Nagrota
Jammu And Kashmir: Over 2,000 School Students Attend 'Know Your Army' Event In Nagrota
Students Enrolling in DU Have To Mandatorily Register In Academic Bank Of Credit: Delhi University
Students Enrolling in DU Have To Mandatorily Register In Academic Bank Of Credit: Delhi University
.......................... Advertisement ..........................