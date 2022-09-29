  • Home
  • Education
  • TS ECET 2022 Final Allotment Order Out At Tsecet.nic.in; Download Steps Here

TS ECET 2022 Final Allotment Order Out At Tsecet.nic.in; Download Steps Here

The candidates shortlisted in the TS ECET allotment list will be allowed to make payment of tuition fees and self-reporting through the website from September 29 to October 7, 2022.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Sep 29, 2022 7:59 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

TS ECET 2022 Final Seat Allotment Result Today, How To Check
TS ECET 2022 Counseling: Final Phase Certificate Verification Begins Today; Details Here
TS ECET Counselling 2022 Final Phase Registration Begins Today; Steps To Register
TS ECET Counselling 2022 Final Phase Registration Begins Tomorrow; Check Schedule Here
Telangana TS ECET 2022 Seat Allotment Result Out; Direct Link Here
TS ECET Counselling 2022 Registration Begins Today; Here's How To Apply
TS ECET 2022 Final Allotment Order Out At Tsecet.nic.in; Download Steps Here
TS ECET 2022 final allotment order released
New Delhi:

The Telangana state Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has released the state’s Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS ECET) 2022 allotment order. The tsecet.nic.in is hosting the allotment order of all the candidates. To access the TS ECET 2022 allotment order, applicants will be required to sign in through 'Candidates Login'. The candidates shortlisted in the TS ECET allotment list will be allowed to make payment of tuition fees and self-reporting through the website from September 29 to October 7, 2022. However, self-reporting to the allotted institute will be open between September 30 and October 10, 2022.

Recommended: Download TS ECET Free Previous Year Sample Papers. Click Here
Recommended: NIT Placements: Under 80% BTech Students Placed Across Top NITs Over 5 Years. Read More

The spot admission guidelines for admission to BE, BTech, BPharmacy courses (Lateral Entry into second year) in Private Unaided Engineering and B Pharmacy Colleges will be placed in the website -- tsecet.nic.in tomorrow, September 30.

Steps To Download TS ECET Final Phase Allotment

  1. Visit the official website of TSCHE -- tsecet.nic.in.
  2. On the homepage, click on the link, “Download TS ECET Seat Allotment result 2022.”
  3. Enter the login credentials
  4. Click submit
  5. Download the TS ECET Seat Allotment Result 2022

For admission to the allotted institutes, the general category candidates need to pay an application fee of Rs 10,000 while it is Rs 5,000 for reserved category candidates.

Click here for more Education News
Telangana State Engineering Common Entrance Test TS ECET Result
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
CEED, UCEED 2023 Registration To Begin Tomorrow; Details On Application Process
CEED, UCEED 2023 Registration To Begin Tomorrow; Details On Application Process
Student Now Seeing Themselves As 'Future Of The Country': Manish Sisodia
Student Now Seeing Themselves As 'Future Of The Country': Manish Sisodia
Private Nursing Colleges Functioning Without Official Nod; Madhya Pradesh High Court Asks For CBI Probe
Private Nursing Colleges Functioning Without Official Nod; Madhya Pradesh High Court Asks For CBI Probe
GATE 2023 Registration To End Tomorrow; Key Points On Application Process
GATE 2023 Registration To End Tomorrow; Key Points On Application Process
UGC Drafts Guidelines On Pedagogical Aspects For Teaching Divyangjans, SLDs; Invites Suggestions
UGC Drafts Guidelines On Pedagogical Aspects For Teaching Divyangjans, SLDs; Invites Suggestions
.......................... Advertisement ..........................