TS ECET 2022 Final Allotment Order Out At Tsecet.nic.in; Download Steps Here

TS ECET 2022 final allotment order released

The Telangana state Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has released the state’s Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS ECET) 2022 allotment order. The tsecet.nic.in is hosting the allotment order of all the candidates. To access the TS ECET 2022 allotment order, applicants will be required to sign in through 'Candidates Login'. The candidates shortlisted in the TS ECET allotment list will be allowed to make payment of tuition fees and self-reporting through the website from September 29 to October 7, 2022. However, self-reporting to the allotted institute will be open between September 30 and October 10, 2022.

The spot admission guidelines for admission to BE, BTech, BPharmacy courses (Lateral Entry into second year) in Private Unaided Engineering and B Pharmacy Colleges will be placed in the website -- tsecet.nic.in tomorrow, September 30.

Steps To Download TS ECET Final Phase Allotment

Visit the official website of TSCHE -- tsecet.nic.in. On the homepage, click on the link, “Download TS ECET Seat Allotment result 2022.” Enter the login credentials Click submit Download the TS ECET Seat Allotment Result 2022

For admission to the allotted institutes, the general category candidates need to pay an application fee of Rs 10,000 while it is Rs 5,000 for reserved category candidates.