TS ECET 2022 Counseling: Final Phase Certificate Verification Begins Today; Details Here

TS ECET Counselling 2022: The Telangana State Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS ECET) 2022 counselling process for the final phase is going on. The certificate verification for the already booked candidates is scheduled to be held today, September 26, 2022. Candidates who have successfully completed the online filing of information, payment of processing fee and slot booking for selection of helpline centre yesterday, September 25 need to complete the TS ECET counselling 2022 certificate verification process by the end of the day.

TS ECET Counselling 2022 Schedule Direct Link

Candidates need to visit the nearest helpline centre listed in the TS counselling 2022 schedule according to the date and time of their certificate verification. Candidates will not be able to attend the certificate verification until the processing fee has been received. It is mandatory for candidates to wear a mask during the certificate verification process at the helpline centre. Candidates need to bring their rank card, hall ticket, aadhar card, and other important documents for verification.

TS ECET Counselling 2022 Final Phase Certificate Verification: Documents Required