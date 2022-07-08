TS ECET 2022 Admit Card Today; Direct Link Here

Image credit: Shutterstock TS ECET Admit Card 2022

TS ECET Admit Card 2022: The Jawaharlal Nehru Technical University (JNTU) Hyderabad will issue the Telangana State Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS ECET) admit card 2022 today, July 08. The TS ECET 2022 admit card will be available on the official website-- ecet.tsche.ac.in, once released. Candidates can download the ECET hall ticket 2022 by using their registration number and date of birth.

The JNTU Hyderabad will conduct the Telangana ECET 2022 on July 13. The entrance test will be conducted in a computer-based (CBT) mode. The exam timing will be 9 AM to 12 Noon and 3 PM to 6 PM. Candidates have to report at examination center 30 minutes before the commence of TS ECET 2022 exam.

TS ECET Admit Card 2022: How To Download

Visit the official website - ecet.tsche.ac.in.

On the homepage, click on the "TS ECET hall ticket" link.

Enter your login credentials and click on submit.

The TS ECET 2022 admit card will appear on the screen.

Check details and instructions mentioned on the ECET admit card pdf carefully

Download it and take a printout for future reference.

TS ECET 2022 Admit Card - Direct Link

The TS ECET is conducted for admission to undergraduate (UG) engineering courses offered by various universities and institutions across Telangana state.