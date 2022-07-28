  • Home
  • Education
  • TS ECET 2022 Admit Card Out; Direct link, Steps To Download

TS ECET 2022 Admit Card Out; Direct link, Steps To Download

TS ECET Admit Card 2022: Candidates can download the hall ticket for the TS ECET 2022 exam using their application number, date of birth and other login details.

Education | Written By Arpita Das | Updated: Jul 28, 2022 11:22 am IST

RELATED NEWS

JEE Main 2022 Day Four Live: BE, BTech Shift One Begins; Candidates' Reactions, Paper Analysis
GATE 2023 Registration To Commence From August 30; Exam Dates, Application Process Details
JEE Main 2022 Session 2: Cities Outside India To Hold BE, BTech Paper From Tomorrow
CHSE Odisha Result 2022 (OUT) Live: Odisha Plus 2 Science, Commerce Result Link At Orissaresults.nic.in
AP ICET 2022 Answer Key Released; Direct Link, Steps To Download
JEE Main 2022 Session 2: ‘Moderately Tough Mathematics’; BE, BTech Paper Analysis Of Day 3 Second Shift
TS ECET 2022 Admit Card Out; Direct link, Steps To Download
TS ECET 2022 admit card released
New Delhi:

TS ECET 2022: Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) has issued the admit card for Telangana State Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS ECET) 2022. The TS ECET 2022 admit card is available on the official website – ecet.tsche.ac.in. “The applicants of TS ECET 2022 examination are advised to download their revised hall tickets from 27.07.22 at 3 PM onwards,” reads the notice.

Candidates can download the hall ticket for the TS ECET 2022 exam using their application number, date of birth and other login details. The TS ECET admit card 2022 will include details regarding the test date, time, and location, as well as basic information about the candidates. Candidates must print their TS ECET 2022 hall ticket after downloading it.

No applicants will be allowed to write the TS ECET exam unless they bring their hall tickets to the exam centre on the day of the exam. The TS ECET entrance exam will be held on August 1, 2022.

TS ECET Admit Card 2022: Direct Link

TS ECET Admit Card 2022: Steps to Download

  • Visit official website- ecet.tsche.ac.in

  • On the homepage, click on the 'Download Hall Ticket' link

  • Enter your registration number, hall ticket number and date of birth and then click on “Download Hall Ticket”

  • Your TS ECET 2022 admit card will appear on the screen

  • Download it and take a printout for future reference

On behalf of TSCHE JNTU conducts the TS ECET 2022 entrance examination. Earlier, the TS ECET 2022 exam was postponed due to severe rains across the state.

Click here for more Education News
Common University Entrance Test Telangana State Engineering Common Entrance Test
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
JEE Main 2022 Day Four Live: BE, BTech Shift One Begins; Candidates' Reactions, Paper Analysis
Live | JEE Main 2022 Day Four Live: BE, BTech Shift One Begins; Candidates' Reactions, Paper Analysis
GATE 2023 Registration To Commence From August 30; Exam Dates, Application Process Details
GATE 2023 Registration To Commence From August 30; Exam Dates, Application Process Details
Rajendra Prasad Singh Is The New Chairman Of IIT Kharagpur Board of Governors
Rajendra Prasad Singh Is The New Chairman Of IIT Kharagpur Board of Governors
Breakfast Scheme For School Children All Set For Rollout: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister
Breakfast Scheme For School Children All Set For Rollout: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister
JEE Main 2022 Session 2: Cities Outside India To Hold BE, BTech Paper From Tomorrow
JEE Main 2022 Session 2: Cities Outside India To Hold BE, BTech Paper From Tomorrow
.......................... Advertisement ..........................