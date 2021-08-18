TS ECET 2021 Result Declared, Direct Link

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has announced the result of TS ECET. The TS ECET Result 2021 has been released on the official website ecet.tsche.ac.in. The TS ECET was held online in a computer-based mode in two sessions at 18 regional centres including 14 in Telangana and four in Andhra Pradesh. TS ECET 2021 was conducted on August 3, 2021.

The Telangana State Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS ECET) is held for admission to lateral entry into BE, BTech, BPharm courses. The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University of Hyderabad administers TS ECET.

In TS ECET result 2021, candidates need to score 25 per cent of the aggregate marks in the four subjects—three subjects for BSc (Mathematics), i.e., 50 marks out of a total of 200 in to be ranked in TS ECET 2021.

TS ECET 2021 Result: How to download TS ECET 2021 Score Card

Step 1. Go to the official website.

Step 2. Click on the result link.

Step 3. Enter Registration number, hall ticket number and date of birth.

Step 4. Click on “View Results”.

Step 5. The rank card of TS ECET 2021 will be displayed on the screen in the form of PDF file.

Step 6. Download the PDF file and take a print out for future reference.