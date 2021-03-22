TS ECET 2021 registration process begins today

The registration process for the Telangana State Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS ECET 2021) begins today. Those who wish to apply for lateral entry admissions into engineering and pharmacy courses must visit the official website, ecet.tsche.ac.in, and register. Candidates can submit online applications without a late fee from today, March 22, to May 17. The registration fee is Rs 800 (Rs 400 for reserved category candidates).

With a late fee of Rs 250 and Rs 500, the last date to submit an application form is May 31 and June 14, respectively. Candidates can also register with a late fee of Rs 2,500 and Rs 5,000 till June 24 and June 28, respectively.

The application fee has to be paid at online centres in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh or online using a credit card, debit card, net banking.

The Jawaharlal Nehru Technical University, Hyderabad (JNTUH) on behalf of Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) will conduct the exam on July 1 in 18 regional centres--14 in Telangana and four in Andhra Pradesh.

The computer-based test for ECE, EIE, CSE and EEE will be held from 9 am to 12 noon, while CIV, Chem, MEC, MIN, MET, PHM, and BSM will be conducted from 3 pm to 6 pm.

TS ECET is a three-hours duration test and the question paper will consist of 200 questions. All questions will be objective type and each question will carry one mark.

Eligibility

To apply for TS ECET, a candidate must meet the criteria relevant for their group to be eligible: