TS ECET 2020 Results Out At Ecet.tsche.ac.in

The TS ECET result 2020 has been declared. The official website of TS ECET -- ecet.tsche.ac.in -- has published the Telangana State Engineering Common Entrance Test. Candidates who took the common entrance test on August 31 can check the result 2020 and download the TS ECET rank card by logging into the official portal using their registration numbers, hall ticket numbers and dates of birth. The result of TS ECET 2020 has been released in the form of rank cards and includes subject-wise marks, total marks and ranks obtained by the candidates.

The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) Hyderabad administers the TS ECET on behalf of theTelangana State Council of Higher Education for lateral admission to the second year of 4-year courses in engineering (BE and BTech) and BPharmacy in the participating institutes. TS ECET is a computer-based test.

Steps To Check TS ECET Results 2020

Visit the official website- ecet.tsche.ac.in

Click on the designated "Download Rank Card" link.

On the next window, insert the registration number, hall ticket number and date of birth.

Click on “View Rank Card”.

TS ECET 2020 rank card will be displayed on the screen.

Candidates can download the TS ECET result along with the rank card as a PDF file.

Candidates are required to score a minimum 25 per cent of the aggregate marks in all the four sections of TS ECET in order to obtain a rank. The exam conducting body will release the TS ECET counselling dates soon.