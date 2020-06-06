  • Home
  • Education
  • TS ECET 2020: Admit Cards Available From June 27 To 30

TS ECET 2020: Admit Cards Available From June 27 To 30

awaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad (JNTUH) has also announced that the correction window of Telangana State Engineering Common Entrance Test, or TS ECET 2020, will be available from June 22 to June 24. Hall tickets will be available on the official website, ecet.tsche.ac.in.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Jun 6, 2020 7:11 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

TS ECET 2017 Results To Declared Tomorrow At Ecet.tsche.ac.in
Manipur Class 10 Board Exam Result Soon
Tamil Nadu Class 10, 11, 12 Exam Result In July Third Week: Education Minister
BITSAT 2020 Exam Dates Announced, Last Date To Download Hall Ticket Is August 10
Assam HSLC Result 2020: Boys Do Better Than Girls
Staggered-Entry, Barcoded Admit Card For AIIMS PG Exam To Ensure Social-Distancing
TS ECET 2020: Admit Cards Available From June 27 To 30
TS ECET 2020: Hall Tickets Available From June 27 To 30
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad (JNTUH) has announced that the Telangana State Engineering Common Entrance Test, or TS ECET 2020, admit cards will be available from June 27 to June 30. The announcement was made as a part of the detailed exam notification. Admits card will be made available on the official website of TS ECET 2020. The university has also announced last dates to fill up application forms with and without late fees. The correction window for already submitted application forms will be available from June 22 to June 24.

According to the official information, the last date to fill up application forms without being charged a late fee is June 10. However, application forms can be submitted till July 1 by paying late fees up to Rs. 10,000. TS ECET will be conducted as a Computer Based Test, or CBT.

TS ECET 2020 Application Form

Last date to submit application form (without any late fee)

June 10

Last date to submit application form (with a late fee of Rs. 500)

June 18

Last date to submit application form (with a late fee of Rs. 1,000)

June 25

Last date to submit application form (with a late fee of Rs. 5,000)

June 29

Last date to submit application form (with a late fee of Rs. 10,000)

July 1

TS ECET 2020 Exam Date

Previously, Telangana State Council of Higher Education, or TSCHE, had announced that TS ECET 2020 will be conducted on July 4, 2020. According to the notification from JNTUH, the exam will be held in two shifts-- from 9 am to 12 pm, and from 3 pm to 6 pm.

TSCHE had also extended the application deadline for all CET exams till June 10, keeping in view the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Click here for more Education News
COVID-19 Telangana State Council of Higher Education
.......................... Advertisement ..........................

Preparation Products

Knockout JEE Main July 2020

An exhaustive E-learning program for the complete preparation of JEE Main.

₹ 12999/- ₹ 6999/-
Buy Now
Rank Booster JEE Main 2020

This course will help student to be better prepared and study in the right direction for JEE Main.

₹ 9999/- ₹ 4999/-
Buy Now
Test Series JEE Main July 2020

Take chapter-wise, subject-wise and Complete syllabus mock tests and get in depth analysis of your test.

₹ 4999/- ₹ 1999/-
Buy Now
Latest News
Reduce Syllabus By 30%, Reopen Schools With Reasonable Precautions: Manish Sisodia To HRD Minister
Reduce Syllabus By 30%, Reopen Schools With Reasonable Precautions: Manish Sisodia To HRD Minister
Manipur Class 10 Board Exam Result Soon
Manipur Class 10 Board Exam Result Soon
IGNOU UG, PG Admission 2020: Last Date To Apply Is July 31
IGNOU UG, PG Admission 2020: Last Date To Apply Is July 31
Institute of Distance Education, Madras University Releases MBA Result
Institute of Distance Education, Madras University Releases MBA Result
Tamil Nadu Class 10, 11, 12 Exam Result In July Third Week: Education Minister
Tamil Nadu Class 10, 11, 12 Exam Result In July Third Week: Education Minister
.......................... Advertisement ..........................