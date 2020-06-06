Image credit: Shutterstock TS ECET 2020: Hall Tickets Available From June 27 To 30

Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad (JNTUH) has announced that the Telangana State Engineering Common Entrance Test, or TS ECET 2020, admit cards will be available from June 27 to June 30. The announcement was made as a part of the detailed exam notification. Admits card will be made available on the official website of TS ECET 2020. The university has also announced last dates to fill up application forms with and without late fees. The correction window for already submitted application forms will be available from June 22 to June 24.

According to the official information, the last date to fill up application forms without being charged a late fee is June 10. However, application forms can be submitted till July 1 by paying late fees up to Rs. 10,000. TS ECET will be conducted as a Computer Based Test, or CBT.

TS ECET 2020 Application Form

Last date to submit application form (without any late fee) June 10 Last date to submit application form (with a late fee of Rs. 500) June 18 Last date to submit application form (with a late fee of Rs. 1,000) June 25 Last date to submit application form (with a late fee of Rs. 5,000) June 29 Last date to submit application form (with a late fee of Rs. 10,000) July 1

TS ECET 2020 Exam Date

Previously, Telangana State Council of Higher Education, or TSCHE, had announced that TS ECET 2020 will be conducted on July 4, 2020. According to the notification from JNTUH, the exam will be held in two shifts-- from 9 am to 12 pm, and from 3 pm to 6 pm.

TSCHE had also extended the application deadline for all CET exams till June 10, keeping in view the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.