TS EAMCET Syllabus Reduced; List Of Deleted Topics From Physics, Chemistry, Maths
Jawaharlal Nehru Technical University (JNTU), Hyderabad has reduced the syllabus for Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) on its website eamcet.tsche.ac.in. Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics syllabus has been reduced by 30 percent.
Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics syllabus has been reduced by 30 percent. The TS EAMCET 2021 exam will be based upon the reduced syllabus.
TS EAMCET will be held from July 5 to July 9 in the pen and paper mode at the designated examination centres.
Deleted Topics From TS EAMCET Physics syllabus
Unit 1: Waves
Doppler Effect Chapter
Unit 2: Ray Optics and Optical Instrument
Reflection of light by Spherical Mirrors
Scattering of light Chapter
Unit 3: Resolving power of optical instruments
Polarization Chapter
Unit 4 Electric Charges and Fields
Field due to a uniformly charged thin spherical shell
Unit 5: Electrostatic Potential and Capacitance
Van de Graaf generator Chapter
Unit 6: Current Electricity
Resistivity of various Materials
Combination of resistors-series and parallel
Deleted Topics From TS EAMCET Chemistry syllabus
Unit 1: Solid state
Electrical properties
Magnetic properties (Band theory of metals, conductors, semiconductors and insulators and n and p type semiconductors)
Unit 2: Solutions
Abnormal molar masses-Van’t Hoff factor.
Unit 3: Electrochemistry and Chemical Kinetics Electrochemistry
Electrochemical cells
Galvanic cells
Electrolytic cells
Batteries: primary and secondary batteries
Fuel cells
Corrosion of metals-Hydrogen economy Chemical kinetics
Collision theory of chemical reaction rates.
Unit 4: Surface Chemistry
Catalysis, homogenous and heterogenous, Adsorption theory of heterogeneous catalysis, activity and selectivity of solid catalysis, Shape-selective catalysis by zeolites, Enzyme catalysis, Catalysts in industry
Emulsions – types of emulsions
Unit 5: General Principles of Metallurgy Entire chapter is removed
Unit 6: P-block Elements Group-15 Elements
Phosphine-preparation, properties and uses
Phosphorous halides 6.9 Oxoacids of phosphorous
Group -16 Elements
Sulphuric acid-manufacture
Unit 7: d and f Block Elements & Coordination Compounds d and f Block Elements
Some important compounds of transition elements
Inner transition elements
Actinoids
Some applications of d and f block elements.
Chapter 8: Polymers Entire chapter is removed
Chapter 9 Biomolecules
Disaccharides (sucrose, lactose, maltose), polysaccharides (starch, cellulose, glycogen), importance of carbohydrates
Enzymes: Enzymes, mechanism of enzyme action
Vitamins
Hormones
Chapter 10: Chemistry in Everyday life Entire chapter is removed
Chapter 11: Halo Alkanes and Halo Arenes
Polyhalogeno compounds
Chapter 12: Organic Compounds Containing C, H and O
Some Commercially important alcohols (uses with special reference to methanol and ethanol)
Chapter 13: Organic Compounds Containing Nitrogen II. Diazonium salts
Methods of preparation of diazonium salts
Physical properties
Chemical reactions
Importance of diazonium salts in synthesis of aromatic compounds
Cyanides and Isocyanides
Structure and nomenclature of cyanides and isocyanides
Preparation, physical properties and chemical reactions of cyanides and Isocyanides
Deleted Topics From TS EAMCET Mathematics syllabus
Few topics have been eliminated from Section A of Maths Paper- 2. The syllabus was based on Telugu Academy Text Book.
Following topics have been removed from the examination syllabus.
Unit 3 Parabola
Equation of tangent and normal at a point on the parabola.
Unit 4 Ellipse
Equation of tangent and normal at a point on the ellipse.
Unit 5 Hyperbola
Equation of tangent and normal at a point on the hyperbola
Section II onwards and related examples.
Unit 6 Integration
Integration by parts – Integration of exponential, logarithmic and inverse trigonometric functions, integration-partial fraction method and reduction formulae.
Unit 7 Definite Integrals Exercise
Reduction formula, Application of definite integrals to areas.
Unit 8 Differential Equations
Homogeneous Differential Equations, Non-Homogeneous Differential Equations and Linear Differential Equations.