TS EAMCET Syllabus Reduced; List Of Deleted Topics From Physics, Chemistry, Maths

Telangana reduces syllabus for TS EAMCET

(JNTU), Hyderabad has reduced the syllabus for Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET). The details of the reduced syllabus are available on the official website. Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics syllabus has been reduced by 30 percent. The TS EAMCET 2021 exam will be based upon the reduced syllabus.

TS EAMCET will be held from July 5 to July 9 in the pen and paper mode at the designated examination centres.

Deleted Topics From TS EAMCET Physics syllabus

Unit 1: Waves

Doppler Effect Chapter

Unit 2: Ray Optics and Optical Instrument

Reflection of light by Spherical Mirrors

Scattering of light Chapter

Unit 3: Resolving power of optical instruments

Polarization Chapter

Unit 4 Electric Charges and Fields

Field due to a uniformly charged thin spherical shell

Unit 5: Electrostatic Potential and Capacitance

Van de Graaf generator Chapter

Unit 6: Current Electricity

Resistivity of various Materials

Combination of resistors-series and parallel

Deleted Topics From TS EAMCET Chemistry syllabus

Unit 1: Solid state

Electrical properties

Magnetic properties (Band theory of metals, conductors, semiconductors and insulators and n and p type semiconductors)

Unit 2: Solutions

Abnormal molar masses-Van’t Hoff factor.

Unit 3: Electrochemistry and Chemical Kinetics Electrochemistry

Electrochemical cells

Galvanic cells

Electrolytic cells

Batteries: primary and secondary batteries

Fuel cells

Corrosion of metals-Hydrogen economy Chemical kinetics

Collision theory of chemical reaction rates.

Unit 4: Surface Chemistry

Catalysis, homogenous and heterogenous, Adsorption theory of heterogeneous catalysis, activity and selectivity of solid catalysis, Shape-selective catalysis by zeolites, Enzyme catalysis, Catalysts in industry



Emulsions – types of emulsions

Unit 5: General Principles of Metallurgy Entire chapter is removed

Unit 6: P-block Elements Group-15 Elements

Phosphine-preparation, properties and uses

Phosphorous halides 6.9 Oxoacids of phosphorous





Group -16 Elements

Sulphuric acid-manufacture

Unit 7: d and f Block Elements & Coordination Compounds d and f Block Elements

Some important compounds of transition elements

Inner transition elements

Actinoids

Some applications of d and f block elements.

Chapter 8: Polymers Entire chapter is removed

Chapter 9 Biomolecules

Disaccharides (sucrose, lactose, maltose), polysaccharides (starch, cellulose, glycogen), importance of carbohydrates

Enzymes: Enzymes, mechanism of enzyme action

Vitamins

Hormones

Chapter 10: Chemistry in Everyday life Entire chapter is removed

Chapter 11: Halo Alkanes and Halo Arenes

Polyhalogeno compounds

Chapter 12: Organic Compounds Containing C, H and O

Some Commercially important alcohols (uses with special reference to methanol and ethanol)

Chapter 13: Organic Compounds Containing Nitrogen II. Diazonium salts

Methods of preparation of diazonium salts

Physical properties

Chemical reactions

Importance of diazonium salts in synthesis of aromatic compounds

Cyanides and Isocyanides

Structure and nomenclature of cyanides and isocyanides

Preparation, physical properties and chemical reactions of cyanides and Isocyanides





Deleted Topics From TS EAMCET Mathematics syllabus

Few topics have been eliminated from Section A of Maths Paper- 2. The syllabus was based on Telugu Academy Text Book.

Following topics have been removed from the examination syllabus.

Unit 3 Parabola

Equation of tangent and normal at a point on the parabola.

Unit 4 Ellipse

Equation of tangent and normal at a point on the ellipse.

Unit 5 Hyperbola

Equation of tangent and normal at a point on the hyperbola

Section II onwards and related examples.

Unit 6 Integration

Integration by parts – Integration of exponential, logarithmic and inverse trigonometric functions, integration-partial fraction method and reduction formulae.

Unit 7 Definite Integrals Exercise

Reduction formula, Application of definite integrals to areas.

Unit 8 Differential Equations

Homogeneous Differential Equations, Non-Homogeneous Differential Equations and Linear Differential Equations.