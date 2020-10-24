TS EAMCET Seat Allotment 2020 Round 1 Result Announced At Tseamcet.nic.in
Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has release the round 1 TS EAMCET 2020 seat allotment result today, October 24 on the official website tseammcet.nic.in.
Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Oct 24, 2020 5:38 pm IST | Source: Careers360
Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has release the round 1 TS EAMCET 2020 seat allotment result today, October 24 on the official website tseammcet.nic.in. The TSCHE will declare the TS EAMCET seat allotment 2020 in two rounds, including one spot round. Students mentioned in the TS EAMCET 1st seat allotment list will be required to pay the requisite fee by October 28.
The registration process for TS EAMCET seat allotment 2020 includes registration, document verification and payment of TS EAMCET counselling fees. Qualifying students will have to report at the allotted institute in order to complete the admission process.
TS EAMCET 2020 Seat Allotment: How To Download
- Visit the official website- tseamcet.nic.in
- Click on EAMCET seat allotment 2020 round 1 link
- At the login window, enter your credentials
- TS EAMCET seat allotment result 2020 will be displayed on the screen
- Download and take a print out for future reference
TS EAMCET Seat Allotment: Documents Required
Following documents will be required after TS EAMCET seat allotment 2020:
- TS EAMCET 2020 Rank Card
- TS EAMCET 2020 Hall Ticket
- Candidate’s photo ID
- Passing certificate from Class 6 to Class 12
- Caste certificate (if applicable)
- Domicile certificate
- Caste certificate
- Residential certificate
- Transfer certificate from school last attended
- Income certificate (if applicable)
Click here for more Education News