TS EAMCET Seat Allotment 2020 Round 1 Result Announced At Tseamcet.nic.in

Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has release the round 1 TS EAMCET 2020 seat allotment result today, October 24 on the official website tseammcet.nic.in. The TSCHE will declare the TS EAMCET seat allotment 2020 in two rounds, including one spot round. Students mentioned in the TS EAMCET 1st seat allotment list will be required to pay the requisite fee by October 28.

The registration process for TS EAMCET seat allotment 2020 includes registration, document verification and payment of TS EAMCET counselling fees. Qualifying students will have to report at the allotted institute in order to complete the admission process.

TS EAMCET 2020 Seat Allotment: How To Download

Visit the official website- tseamcet.nic.in

Click on EAMCET seat allotment 2020 round 1 link

At the login window, enter your credentials

TS EAMCET seat allotment result 2020 will be displayed on the screen

Download and take a print out for future reference

TS EAMCET Seat Allotment: Documents Required

Following documents will be required after TS EAMCET seat allotment 2020: