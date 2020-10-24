  • Home
  • Education
  • TS EAMCET Seat Allotment 2020 Round 1 Result Announced At Tseamcet.nic.in

TS EAMCET Seat Allotment 2020 Round 1 Result Announced At Tseamcet.nic.in

Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has release the round 1 TS EAMCET 2020 seat allotment result today, October 24 on the official website tseammcet.nic.in.

Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Oct 24, 2020 5:38 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

TS EAMCET Counselling 2020: Telangana To Release Provisional Allotment List On October 24
TS EAMCET Counselling Revised Schedule Released, Details Here
TS EAMCET Counselling 2020 Begins At Tseamcet.nic.in, Details Here
TS EAMCET Result 2020 Live Updates: Result Announced; Direct Link And Toppers’ List Here
TS EAMCET Result 2020: Hyderabad's Sai Teja Varanasi Tops
TS EAMCET Results Out At Eamcet.tsche.ac.in; Counselling Starts From October 9
TS EAMCET Seat Allotment 2020 Round 1 Result Announced At Tseamcet.nic.in
TS EAMCET Seat Allotment 2020 Round 1 Result Announced At Tseamcet.nic.in
New Delhi:

Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has release the round 1 TS EAMCET 2020 seat allotment result today, October 24 on the official website tseammcet.nic.in. The TSCHE will declare the TS EAMCET seat allotment 2020 in two rounds, including one spot round. Students mentioned in the TS EAMCET 1st seat allotment list will be required to pay the requisite fee by October 28.

The registration process for TS EAMCET seat allotment 2020 includes registration, document verification and payment of TS EAMCET counselling fees. Qualifying students will have to report at the allotted institute in order to complete the admission process.

TS EAMCET 2020 Seat Allotment: How To Download

  • Visit the official website- tseamcet.nic.in
  • Click on EAMCET seat allotment 2020 round 1 link
  • At the login window, enter your credentials
  • TS EAMCET seat allotment result 2020 will be displayed on the screen
  • Download and take a print out for future reference

TS EAMCET Seat Allotment: Documents Required

Following documents will be required after TS EAMCET seat allotment 2020:

  • TS EAMCET 2020 Rank Card
  • TS EAMCET 2020 Hall Ticket
  • Candidate’s photo ID
  • Passing certificate from Class 6 to Class 12
  • Caste certificate (if applicable)
  • Domicile certificate
  • Caste certificate
  • Residential certificate
  • Transfer certificate from school last attended
  • Income certificate (if applicable)
Click here for more Education News
TS EAMCET 2020
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
DU 3rd Cut-Off 2020 Live Updates: Delhi University Starts Releasing Third Cut-Off Scores For Remaining Seats
Live | DU 3rd Cut-Off 2020 Live Updates: Delhi University Starts Releasing Third Cut-Off Scores For Remaining Seats
IIT Jodhpur, NHAI Sign Agreement To Share Expertise For Betterment Of Highway Infrastructure
IIT Jodhpur, NHAI Sign Agreement To Share Expertise For Betterment Of Highway Infrastructure
BITSAT Iteration 3 Result 2020 Announced; Download At Bitsadmission.com
BITSAT Iteration 3 Result 2020 Announced; Download At Bitsadmission.com
Education Minister Lays Foundation Stone Of IIT Palakkad Main Campus
Education Minister Lays Foundation Stone Of IIT Palakkad Main Campus
DU 3rd Cut-Off 2020: Over 82% Seats Filled, Varsity To Release Third Cut-Off List Today
DU 3rd Cut-Off 2020: Over 82% Seats Filled, Varsity To Release Third Cut-Off List Today
.......................... Advertisement ..........................