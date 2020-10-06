TS EAMCET Counselling 2020 To Begin From October 9

The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) will allow the successful candidates of TS EAMCET to register for the counselling process from October 9. The results of Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical (Pharmacy, Veterinary etc) Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) held for admission to engineering courses has been declared today at eamcet.tsche.ac.in. Candidates will be provided with the option to consult help centres as part of counselling process between October 9 and October 15.

As per the TS EAMCET counselling 2020 dates, candidates can visit the helpline centres for document verification from October 12 to October 18. The exam conducting body has provided a list of helpline centres for TS EAMCET certificate verification

The candidates can use the web option for TS EAMCET counselling from October 12 to October 20. Candidates can register online for the TS EAMCET counselling to undergraduate and postgraduate programmes at the state’s institutes for the academic session 2020-21.

Candidates can visit for self reporting from October 22 to October 27. The seat allotment for the TS EAMCET 2020 engineering courses will be done on October 29.