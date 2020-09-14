TS EAMCET Result 2020 Soon At Eamcet.tsche.ac.in, Details Here

Image credit: Shutterstock TS EAMCET Result 2020 Will Be Announced At Eamcet.tsche.ac.in

TS EAMCET Result 2020 Date: The Telangana Engineering, Medical and Agriculture Common Entrance Test (EAMCET) result will be announced soon. Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) conducted TS EAMCET 2020 for Engineering aspirants on September 9, 10, 11, and 14, 2020. Though the authorities have not officially confirmed the TS EAMCET result date, reports claim that it will be declared in the last week of September, 2020.

For Medicine and Agriculture candidates, the exam is scheduled to be held on September 28 and September 29, 2020.

According to official information, 1.43 lakh students registered for TS EAMCET 2020. The exam was held at 102 centres, including 23 in Andhra Pradesh.

TS EAMCET result will be announced on the official website, eamcet.tsche.ac.in. Candidates will be asked to use their registration number, date of birth, and qualifying examination hall ticket number to check TS EAMCET result 2020.

Amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, TS EAMCET for Engineering aspirants was held following specific health protocols. Candidates were asked to wear masks and gloves during the exam.

TS EAMCET is a computer-based exam for admission to undergraduate engineering and agriculture programmes at the participating institutes across Telangana.

The Engineering paper of TS EAMCET had 160 questions for a total of 160 marks. There is no negative marking for wrong answers.

Last year, 1,31,209 candidates appeared in the EAMCET exam in Telangana for admission to engineering programmes out of whom, 1,08,213 or 82.47% students qualified.