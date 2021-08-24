TS EAMCET Result 2021: Top 10 Toppers, Cut-Off From Last Year

TS EAMCET results 2021 will be released tomorrow

The result of the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical (Pharmacy, Veterinary etc) Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET results) will be announced tomorrow, August 25. Last year, Sai Teja Varanasi from Hyderabad begged the top spot in the TS EAMCET (E) with a combined score of 93.3757 and 147.2905 EAMCET marks.

Recommended: Know your college admission chances based on TS EAMCET Score. Click Here.

TS EAMCET is administered by the Jawaharlal Technological University (JNTU).

In 2020, the second topper was Kapelli Yashwanth Sai. His combined score was 92.6199 and 144.5225 EAMCET marks. Thammanaboina Mani Venkata Rao secured the third rank with 91.9234 combined score.

The fourth, fifth and sixth positions holders were: Chagari Koushal Kumar Reddy, Hardik Rajpal and Nagelli Nithin Sai.

Tavva E D N V S Krishna Kamal has been placed at the seventh position with 138.8187 EAMCET marks.

Annan Saivardhan, Penagamuri V Sai Pawan Harshavardhan and Varanasi Vachan Siddharth have been placed at the eighth, ninth and tenth ranks.

Check TS EAMCET Result Highlights From Last Year

How To Check TS EAMCET Result 2021:

The TS EAMCET Results 2021 will be released tomorrow on the official website:

Step 1: Visit the official website-- eamcet.tsche.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the TS EAMCET result 2021 link

Step 3: Enter registration number, qualifying exam hall ticket number and date of birth

Step 4: Submit and download result

TS EAMCET Results 2021: What Do You Need To Download Rank Card

To download TS EAMCET 2021 rank card, students need to use their hall ticket number, registration number and date of birth. Students are required to keep the TS EAMCET hall ticket handy to check TS EAMCET result 2021.