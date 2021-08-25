TS EAMCET Result 2021 Shortly, Know About Tie-Breaking Rules

Image credit: Shutterstock TS EAMCET 2021 result will be available at eamcet.tsche.ac.in, careers360.com

TS EAMCET result 2021, for both Engineering (E) and Agriculture and Medical (AM) streams, will be announced at 11 am today by state Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy Garu. The result will be available at eamcet.tsche.ac.in and careers360.com. In a highly competitive exam like TS EAMCET, it is likely that many candidates will score the same mark. The TSCHE will also release the rank list along with results and to prepare students’ ranks, the council has used a formula to break any tie.

TS EAMCET Result 2021 Link

TS EAMCET scores are normalised scores. The entrance exam was conducted on multiple shifts and on different papers. To avoid the possibility that students will compare the difficulty level of question papers, the authorities have used the normalisation formula to arrive at the scores.

Based on the normalised scores, students have been assigned ranks. However, if two students score the same marks, the tie has been eliminated in this way:

First, students with higher normalised marks in Mathematics in TS EAMCET 2021 have been given preference in ranking. Next, the normalised marks in Physics have been preferred. After that, the percentage of aggregate marks in the qualifying examination (Class 12) has been given preference. If the tie still persists, the older candidate has been given preference over the younger.

Along with the result, TSCHE will also publish the stream-wise toppers’ list. Candidates can check their scores after 11 am using their hall ticket numbers.