  • Home
  • Education
  • TS EAMCET Result 2021: Know About The Counselling Process

TS EAMCET Result 2021: Know About The Counselling Process

Last year, the website for TS EAMCET counselling was tseamcet.nic.in and it will be used for this year’s counselling process as well.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Aug 19, 2021 2:06 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

TS EAMCET 2021 Result Soon, Check Details
TS EAMCET 2021: Result Soon; Check Where, How To Download
TS EAMCET 2021 Answer Key Released; Direct Link Here
Telangana To Begin First Phase Of TS EAMCET Counselling From August 30: Reports
TS EAMCET 2021 Admit Card Released; Direct Link, Guidelines
TS EAMCET, BITSAT Dates Clash; Telangana Council Asks Aspirants To Apply For Session Change
TS EAMCET Result 2021: Know About The Counselling Process
TS EAMCET result 2021 soon at eamcet.tsche.ac.in (representational)
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

Telangana State Engineering Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2021 result will be announced shortly. Jawaharlal Nehru Technical University Hyderabad (JNTUH) will publish TS EAMCET 2021 result at eamcet.tsche.ac.in. However, the Telangana State Council For Higher Education (TSCHE) will conduct online counselling on a separate website. Last year, the website for TS EAMCET counselling was tseamcet.nic.in and it will be used for this year’s counselling process as well.

Recommended: Download Free sample papers for TS EAMCET along with answers. Click Here

TS EAMCET counselling is conducted in multiple phases. The state government had earlier announced that there will be no 25 per cent weightage to the Inter final exam this year and therefore, the counselling process may include some changes. The notification will be published along with results.

Last year, TS EAMCET counselling was done in two rounds. After the results are out, selected students need to apply for counselling, pay the processing fee and book slots booking for selection of helpline centre, date and time to attend for certificate verification.

Once the process is completed, TSCHE will release the provisional allotment list. Selected candidates can pay the tuition fee and report for admission.

Documents Required For TS EAMCET 2021 Counselling

  1. TS EAMCET 2021 rank card

  2. TS EAMCET 2021 hall ticket

  3. Aadhar card

  4. Intermediate or equivalent exam marksheet cum pass certificate

  5. SSC or equivalent exam marks memo

  6. Class 6 to Intermediate (Class 12) study certificates

  7. Transfer Certificate (TC)

  8. Caste certificate (if applicable)

  9. Income certificate (if applicable)

  10. Residence certificate

  11. Employer certificate: For children of state or central government, public sector corporations, local bodies, universities employee.

Click here for more Education News
Education News TS EAMCET 2021
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
KCET 2021: Important Topics Students Should Cover
KCET 2021: Important Topics Students Should Cover
TNAU 2021: Admission Process For PG Courses Begins, Know How To Apply
TNAU 2021: Admission Process For PG Courses Begins, Know How To Apply
Postpone NEET 2021, Can’t Manage So Many Exams Together: Students
Postpone NEET 2021, Can’t Manage So Many Exams Together: Students
NEET Admit Card 2021 Releasing On This Date
NEET Admit Card 2021 Releasing On This Date
TS EAMCET 2021 Result Soon, Check Details
TS EAMCET 2021 Result Soon, Check Details
.......................... Advertisement ..........................