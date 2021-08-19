TS EAMCET Result 2021: Know About The Counselling Process

Image credit: Shutterstock TS EAMCET result 2021 soon at eamcet.tsche.ac.in (representational)

Telangana State Engineering Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2021 result will be announced shortly. Jawaharlal Nehru Technical University Hyderabad (JNTUH) will publish TS EAMCET 2021 result at eamcet.tsche.ac.in. However, the Telangana State Council For Higher Education (TSCHE) will conduct online counselling on a separate website. Last year, the website for TS EAMCET counselling was tseamcet.nic.in and it will be used for this year’s counselling process as well.

Recommended: Download Free sample papers for TS EAMCET along with answers. Click Here

TS EAMCET counselling is conducted in multiple phases. The state government had earlier announced that there will be no 25 per cent weightage to the Inter final exam this year and therefore, the counselling process may include some changes. The notification will be published along with results.

Last year, TS EAMCET counselling was done in two rounds. After the results are out, selected students need to apply for counselling, pay the processing fee and book slots booking for selection of helpline centre, date and time to attend for certificate verification.

Once the process is completed, TSCHE will release the provisional allotment list. Selected candidates can pay the tuition fee and report for admission.

Documents Required For TS EAMCET 2021 Counselling