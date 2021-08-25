TS EAMCET result 2021 declared at eamcet.tsche.ac.in, careers360.com. Direct link

Result of the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2021 has been announced. Students can check TS EAMCET result at eamcet.tsche.ac.in and at careers360.com. The login information to download the result is hall ticket number. The state-level entrance exam for Engineering stream was conducted on August 4, 5 and 6. Result of the Agriculture stream will be announced on a later date. As of now, the official website of TSCHE – eamcet.tsche.ac.in – is not working.

Telangana Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy Garu announced the EAMCET result at 11 am.

TS EAMCET qualifying marks 2021, for open category (OC) students is 45 per cent and 40 per cent for others. Those who score these marks or above are eligible for counselling.

To get TS EAMCET result on your phone, click on a link mentioned here and login with your hall ticket number. After logging in, download your result cum scorecard and take a printout.

The Telangana State Council For Higher Education (TSCHE) has already announced the EAMCET counselling schedule. TS EAMCET 2021 counselling will be conducted at eamcet.tsche.ac.in, in multiple rounds.

Registrations for the first round will begin on August 30 and the provisional allotment list, after different activities to be completed by students, will be published on September 15.

Selected students will pay the tuition fee and self-report for admission through the website between September 15 and 20.

Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad (JNTUH) conducted the TS EAMCET 2021 exam on behalf of the TSCHE.