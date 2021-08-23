Image credit: Shutterstock TS EAMCET 2021 result date confirmed

TS EAMCET result date 2021: Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2021 result date has been announced. TS EAMCET result 2021 will be announced on August 25. Apart from the official website, eamcet.tsche.ac.in, the result will also be available on careers360.com. The result will be accessible using hall ticket numbers. TS EAMCET 2021 for Engineering stream was conducted on August 4, 5 and 6, and on August 9 and 10 for Agriculture and Medical (Pharmacy) candidates.

TS EAMCET counselling will be conducted at tseamcet.nic.in, and the official notification for admission cum counselling will be released along with, or after the result.

Here are the steps to download TS EAMCET result 2021

How To Download TS EAMCET 2021 Result

Go to eamcet.tsche.ac.in Click on the result link and key in the login details Submit and download the scorecard

The TS EAMCET score card will have information like candidates’ name, father's name, mother’s name, qualifying status, admit card number, registration number, date of birth, subject-wise marks, and total marks secured in the exam.

Jawaharlal Nehru Technical University Hyderabad (JNTUH) conducts the entrance exam on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE).

There will be no 25 per cent weightage to the Inter final exam this year and therefore, the TS EAMCET counselling process may include some changes.