TS EAMCET Result 2021: Check Counselling Schedule, Qualifying Marks

TS EAMCET result 2021 date and time: Result of the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2021 will be announced tomorrow, August 25, at eamcet.tsche.ac.in. The TS EAMCET 2021 result will also be available on the Careers360 website after 11 am. After the results, the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) will begin the counselling process. TSCHE has already released the counselling schedule, and eligibility criteria.

Registrations for TS EAMCET counselling will begin on August 30 at eamcet.tsche.ac.in, according to official information.

TS EAMCET Result 2021: Login Credentials

Login information for TS EAMCET result is hall ticket number or roll number. Those who want to check it on careers360.com can pre-register using the link mentioned above.

TS EAMCET Qualifying Marks 2021

According to the EAMCET 2021 counselling notification, “candidates who had qualified in TS EAMCET 2021 and who secured 45 per cent (for OC) and 40 per cent (for others) in group subjects of intermediate or its equivalent examination,” are eligible to participate in the counselling process.

Muslim and Christian minority candidates who do not qualify, or did not appear, in TS EAMCET can apply for admission to the leftover seats, provided they have secured 45 per cent (for OC) and 40 per cent (for others) in group subjects of the Intermediate or equivalent exam, the TSCHE said.

However, such students will be considered only “after exhausting all the qualified minority candidates of TS EAMCET 2021 (MPC Stream).”

TS EAMCET counselling 2021: Note for minority students

TS EAMCET Counselling Dates 2021

TS EAMCET Counselling 2021 will be conducted in different rounds. Here are the details of the first round.

TS EAMCET 2021 Counselling Schedule: Round 1

Events Dates Online filing of basic information, payment of processing fee and slot booking for selection of help line centre, date and time to attend for certificate verification August 30 to September 9 Certificate verification September 4 to 11 Exercising options September 4 to 13 Freezing of options September 13 Provisional seat allotment September 15 Tuition fee payment and self reporting through website September 15 to 20





List of helpline centres for certificate verification

Notably, there will be no 25 per cent weightage to Class 12 or Intermediate marks in TS EAMCET 2021. The state government had announced it after cancelling board exams.