TS EAMCET result 2021 at Careers360: Register now

Results of the Telangana State Engineering Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2021 will be announced tomorrow, August 25. Apart from eamcet.tsche.ac.in, Careers360 will also host the TS EAMCET result. As lakhs of students will be trying to get their results tomorrow, the official website may not load properly. Candidates can pre-register at careers360.com and get their results without any hassle.

After getting the link, students need to enter hall ticket numbers to get the results. They can also download their rank cards using the link.

Along with results, the Telangana Council for Higher Secondary Education (TSCHE) will also publish the rank list.

To be eligible for the counselling process, open category students must score 45 per cent and reserved category students must score 40 per cent in TS EAMCET 2021.

TS EAMCET Result 2021 At Careers360.com: How It Will Work

Those who register for the TS EAMCET result using this link will receive a notification via Email and SMS when the result is announced. After that, they can check their scores and download scorecards using hall ticket numbers.

