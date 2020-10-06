  • Home
TS EAMCET Result 2020 Live Updates: Check Declaration Time, Direct Link to Download Here

TS EAMCET Results 2020: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) will announce TS EAMCET Result 2020 today, October 6, at eamcet.tsche.ac.in

Education | Updated: Oct 6, 2020 12:42 pm IST

TS EAMCET Results 2020 Today At Eamcet.tsche.ac.in
Image credit: eamcet.tsche.ac.in

TS EAMCET Result 2020 Live Updates: The result of TS EAMCET 2020 will be announced today, October 6, at 3 pm. TS EAMCET results 2020 date and time has been confirmed by the officials. Telangana Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy will officially announce TS EAMCET result in a press conference. After the official press conference, candidates will be able to check their results at eamcet.tsche.ac.in. Candidates will also be able to download TS EAMCET result 2020 from careers360.com.

The Jawaharlal Nehru Technical University (JNTU), Hyderabad, conducted TS EAMCET 2020 on behalf of the state’s higher education council (TSCHE) on September 9, 10, 11 and 14, 2020. For Agriculture aspirants, TS EAMCET was held on September 28 and 29.

Follow TS EAMCET Results Live Updates Here

Live updates

TS EAMCET Results Live Updates: Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) will announce TS EAMCET result 2020 today, October 6, on the official website, eamcet.tsche.ac.in. TS EAMCET result will be announced by Telangana Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy Garu in a press conference at 3 pm. After the end of the official press conference, candidates will be able to check TS EAMCET result 2020 on the official website and at careers360.com.

12:42 PM IST
Oct. 6, 2020

TS EAMCET Results: Engineering Ranking Criteria

  • There are minimum qualifying marks for open-category (unreserved category) candidates in TS EAMCET 2020’s engineering stream. 
  • There is no minimum qualifying marks for SC or ST-category candidates.

  • For ranking, 75% weightage is assigned to the normalised marks scored in TS EAMCET 2020 and 25% weightage to marks secured in “relevant group subjects” which, in the case of engineering, are Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, in the Class 12 (10+2) board exam.

12:38 PM IST
Oct. 6, 2020

TS EAMCET Result 2020 Engineering: Tie-breaking On Merit List

While preparing the merit list, if there’s a tie between one or more students who have the same combined score, the tie will be “resolved to decide the relative ranking” by considering these factors and in this order: 

  • Total Normalized marks secured in TS EAMCET-2020 

  • Normalized marks in Mathematics in TS EAMCET-2020 

  • Normalized marks in Physics in TS EAMCET-2020 

  • Percentage of aggregate marks secured in the qualifying examination 

  • If the tie still persists the date of birth of the concerned candidates. The older candidate will be given preference. 

12:30 PM IST
Oct. 6, 2020

TS EAMCET Results 2020: College Predictor

Using the TS EAMCET college predictor, candidates can check their admission chances in top Universities. 

12:27 PM IST
Oct. 6, 2020

TS EAMCET Result 2020 Validity

The TS EAMCET 2020 rank will be valid for admission for just the 2020-21 academic year.

12:26 PM IST
Oct. 6, 2020

TS EAMCET Agriculture Results 2020

As informed by authorities, TS EAMCET agriculture results will not be announced today. Only the Engineering aspirants will receive TS EAMCET results today. 

12:23 PM IST
Oct. 6, 2020

TS EAMCET Results 2020: Documents Required For Counselling

To participate in the TS EAMCET counselling, candidates will be required to produce the following documents:

  1. TS EAMCET rank card
  2. TS EAMCET 2020 hall ticket
  3. Marksheets
  4. AADHAR card
  5. Transfer certificate (issued by the institution last attended)
  6. Class 12 (or equivalent qualifying exam) passing certificate
  7. Income certificate (if applicable)
  8. Caste certificate (if applicable)
  9. Residence certificate of either of parents in Telangana (for a period of last 10 years in case of non-local candidates)
  10. Category certificates (if applicable)
12:13 PM IST
Oct. 6, 2020

TS EAMCET Results 2020: Counselling Dates

The authorities have not announced TS EAMCET counseling dates yet. As the results are being announced today, the detailed counselling schedule can be expected soon. 


12:09 PM IST
Oct. 6, 2020

TS EAMCET Result 2020: Rank Card

The TS EAMCET result will show subject-wise and total marks secured by candidates and their ranks. Along with the result, the TS EAMCET rank card will also be available for download.

12:03 PM IST
Oct. 6, 2020

TS EAMCET Result 2020 At Careers360.com

Apart from the official website, TS EAMCET result will also be available at careers360.com

Candidates can visit the link mentioned above, enter hall ticket number, name and mobile number to check TS EAMCET result 2020.

11:58 AM IST
Oct. 6, 2020

How To Check TS EAMCET Result 2020

To download TS EAMCET results, follow these steps: 

1. Go to the official website, eamcet.tsche.ac.in. 

2. Click on the EAMCET results 2020 link. 

3. Enter your registration number, qualifying exam hall ticket number and date of birth. 

Submit and download TS EAMCET result. 

11:56 AM IST
Oct. 6, 2020

TS EAMCET Results Time

Telangana Education Minister  P Sabitha Indra Reddy will announce TS EAMCET result 2020 in a press conference at 3 pm. Soon after the official press conference, candidates can visit eamcet.tsche.ac.in to download their results. 

11:53 AM IST
Oct. 6, 2020

TS EAMCET 2020 Result Date

The Telangana Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET 2020) result will be announced today, October 6, at eamcet.tsche.ac.in.

