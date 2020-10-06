TS EAMCET Result 2020 Live Updates: Check Declaration Time, Direct Link to Download Here

Image credit: eamcet.tsche.ac.in TS EAMCET Results 2020 Today At Eamcet.tsche.ac.in

TS EAMCET Result 2020 Live Updates: The result of TS EAMCET 2020 will be announced today, October 6, at 3 pm. TS EAMCET results 2020 date and time has been confirmed by the officials. Telangana Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy will officially announce TS EAMCET result in a press conference. After the official press conference, candidates will be able to check their results at eamcet.tsche.ac.in. Candidates will also be able to download TS EAMCET result 2020 from careers360.com.

The Jawaharlal Nehru Technical University (JNTU), Hyderabad, conducted TS EAMCET 2020 on behalf of the state’s higher education council (TSCHE) on September 9, 10, 11 and 14, 2020. For Agriculture aspirants, TS EAMCET was held on September 28 and 29.

