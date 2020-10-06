TS EAMCET Result 2020 Live Updates: Check Declaration Time, Direct Link to Download Here
TS EAMCET Result 2020 Live Updates: The result of TS EAMCET 2020 will be announced today, October 6, at 3 pm. TS EAMCET results 2020 date and time has been confirmed by the officials. Telangana Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy will officially announce TS EAMCET result in a press conference. After the official press conference, candidates will be able to check their results at eamcet.tsche.ac.in. Candidates will also be able to download TS EAMCET result 2020 from careers360.com.
The Jawaharlal Nehru Technical University (JNTU), Hyderabad, conducted TS EAMCET 2020 on behalf of the state’s higher education council (TSCHE) on September 9, 10, 11 and 14, 2020. For Agriculture aspirants, TS EAMCET was held on September 28 and 29.
TS EAMCET Results: Engineering Ranking Criteria
- There are minimum qualifying marks for open-category (unreserved category) candidates in TS EAMCET 2020’s engineering stream.
- There is no minimum qualifying marks for SC or ST-category candidates.
For ranking, 75% weightage is assigned to the normalised marks scored in TS EAMCET 2020 and 25% weightage to marks secured in “relevant group subjects” which, in the case of engineering, are Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, in the Class 12 (10+2) board exam.
TS EAMCET Result 2020 Engineering: Tie-breaking On Merit List
While preparing the merit list, if there’s a tie between one or more students who have the same combined score, the tie will be “resolved to decide the relative ranking” by considering these factors and in this order:
Total Normalized marks secured in TS EAMCET-2020
Normalized marks in Mathematics in TS EAMCET-2020
Normalized marks in Physics in TS EAMCET-2020
Percentage of aggregate marks secured in the qualifying examination
If the tie still persists the date of birth of the concerned candidates. The older candidate will be given preference.
TS EAMCET Results 2020: College Predictor
Using the TS EAMCET college predictor, candidates can check their admission chances in top Universities.
TS EAMCET Result 2020 Validity
The TS EAMCET 2020 rank will be valid for admission for just the 2020-21 academic year.
TS EAMCET Agriculture Results 2020
As informed by authorities, TS EAMCET agriculture results will not be announced today. Only the Engineering aspirants will receive TS EAMCET results today.
TS EAMCET Results 2020: Documents Required For Counselling
To participate in the TS EAMCET counselling, candidates will be required to produce the following documents:
- TS EAMCET rank card
- TS EAMCET 2020 hall ticket
- Marksheets
- AADHAR card
- Transfer certificate (issued by the institution last attended)
- Class 12 (or equivalent qualifying exam) passing certificate
- Income certificate (if applicable)
- Caste certificate (if applicable)
- Residence certificate of either of parents in Telangana (for a period of last 10 years in case of non-local candidates)
- Category certificates (if applicable)
TS EAMCET Results 2020: Counselling Dates
The authorities have not announced TS EAMCET counseling dates yet. As the results are being announced today, the detailed counselling schedule can be expected soon.
TS EAMCET Result 2020: Rank Card
The TS EAMCET result will show subject-wise and total marks secured by candidates and their ranks. Along with the result, the TS EAMCET rank card will also be available for download.
How To Check TS EAMCET Result 2020
To download TS EAMCET results, follow these steps:
1. Go to the official website, eamcet.tsche.ac.in.
2. Click on the EAMCET results 2020 link.
3. Enter your registration number, qualifying exam hall ticket number and date of birth.
Submit and download TS EAMCET result.
TS EAMCET Results Time
Telangana Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy will announce TS EAMCET result 2020 in a press conference at 3 pm. Soon after the official press conference, candidates can visit eamcet.tsche.ac.in to download their results.
