  • Home
  • Education
  • TS EAMCET Result 2020: Hyderabad's Sai Teja Varanasi Tops

TS EAMCET Result 2020: Hyderabad's Sai Teja Varanasi Tops

TS EAMCET Results 2020: Telangana has released the TS EAMCET (E) results. The topper this year has scored a combined score of 93.3757 with 147.2905 EAMCET marks.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Oct 6, 2020 4:55 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

Live
TS EAMCET Result 2020 Live Updates: Result Announced; Direct Link And Toppers’ List Here
TS EAMCET Results Out At Eamcet.tsche.ac.in; Counselling Starts From October 9
TS EAMCET Result 2020 Declared At Eamcet.tsche.ac.in; Direct Link Here
TS EAMCET Result 2020 Today At 3 PM @Eamcet.tsche.ac.in, Direct Link Here
TS EAMCET 2020 Special Exam For COVID-19 Positive Candidates
TS EAMCET College Predictor 2020 Launched; Check Admission Chances In Top Universities
TS EAMCET Result 2020: Hyderabad's Sai Teja Varanasi Tops
TS EAMCET 2020 Results: Sai Teja Varanasi From Hyderabad Tops
New Delhi:

The Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical (Pharmacy, Veterinary etc) Common Entrance Test result (TS EAMCET results) have been declared today, October 6. Hyderabad boy Sai Teja Varanasi has topped the TS EAMCET (E) with a combined score of 93.3757 and 147.2905 EAMCET marks. Kapelli Yashwanth Sai has been placed at rank second with a combined score of 92.6199 and EAMCET marks 144.5225 and Thammanaboina Mani Venkata Rao has been ranked third with 91.9234 combined score.

The Jawaharlal Technological University (JNTU) had administered the TS EAMCET 2020. The exam conducting body has released the list of toppers of TS EAMCET (E). The fourth, fifth and sixth positions holders are Chagari Koushal Kumar Reddy, Hardik Rajpal and Nagelli Nithin Sai. Tavva E D N V S Krishna Kamal has been placed at the seventh position with 138.8187 EAMCET marks. Annan Saivardhan, Penagamuri V Sai Pawan Harshavardhan and Varanasi Vachan Siddharth has been placed at the eighth, ninth and tenth ranks.

To Check TS EAMCET Results 2020

  • Go to eamcet.tsche.ac.in

  • Click on the result link

  • Enter registration number, qualifying exam hall ticket number and date of birth

  • Submit and download result

The administering body has also released the TS EAMCET (E) counselling schedule. As per the TS EAMCET counselling dates, registration window for counselling will start from October 9, 2020.

Click here for more Education News
TS EAMCET 2020
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
TS EAMCET Result 2020 Live Updates: Result Announced; Direct Link And Toppers’ List Here
Live | TS EAMCET Result 2020 Live Updates: Result Announced; Direct Link And Toppers’ List Here
TS EAMCET Results Out At Eamcet.tsche.ac.in; Counselling Starts From October 9
TS EAMCET Results Out At Eamcet.tsche.ac.in; Counselling Starts From October 9
Maharashtra Hotel Management CET Admit Card Released; Exam On October 10
Maharashtra Hotel Management CET Admit Card Released; Exam On October 10
TS EAMCET Result 2020 Declared At Eamcet.tsche.ac.in; Direct Link Here
TS EAMCET Result 2020 Declared At Eamcet.tsche.ac.in; Direct Link Here
Rajiv Gandhi University In Arunachal Pradesh Tie Up With Funding Agency For Infra Development
Rajiv Gandhi University In Arunachal Pradesh Tie Up With Funding Agency For Infra Development
.......................... Advertisement ..........................