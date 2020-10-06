TS EAMCET 2020 Results: Sai Teja Varanasi From Hyderabad Tops

The Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical (Pharmacy, Veterinary etc) Common Entrance Test result (TS EAMCET results) have been declared today, October 6. Hyderabad boy Sai Teja Varanasi has topped the TS EAMCET (E) with a combined score of 93.3757 and 147.2905 EAMCET marks. Kapelli Yashwanth Sai has been placed at rank second with a combined score of 92.6199 and EAMCET marks 144.5225 and Thammanaboina Mani Venkata Rao has been ranked third with 91.9234 combined score.

The Jawaharlal Technological University (JNTU) had administered the TS EAMCET 2020. The exam conducting body has released the list of toppers of TS EAMCET (E). The fourth, fifth and sixth positions holders are Chagari Koushal Kumar Reddy, Hardik Rajpal and Nagelli Nithin Sai. Tavva E D N V S Krishna Kamal has been placed at the seventh position with 138.8187 EAMCET marks. Annan Saivardhan, Penagamuri V Sai Pawan Harshavardhan and Varanasi Vachan Siddharth has been placed at the eighth, ninth and tenth ranks.

To Check TS EAMCET Results 2020

Go to eamcet.tsche.ac.in

Click on the result link

Enter registration number, qualifying exam hall ticket number and date of birth

Submit and download result

The administering body has also released the TS EAMCET (E) counselling schedule. As per the TS EAMCET counselling dates, registration window for counselling will start from October 9, 2020.