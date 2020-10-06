TS EAMCET Result 2020 Declared At Eamcet.tsche.ac.in; Direct Link Here

TS EAMCET Results 2020 Released At Eamcet.tsche.ac.in

TS EAMCET 2020 Results: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has announced TS EAMCET result 2020 for Engineering aspirants. Candidates who wrote the entrance exam can check their result on the official website, eamcet.tsche.ac.in, using their login credentials. Telangana Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy announced results at an official press conference. TS EAMCET result 2020 will show subject-wise and total marks secured by candidates in the examination along with their ranks.

Apart from the official website, TS EAMCET results are also available at careers360.com. Candidates can download scorecards using hall ticket number, mobile number and name.

TS EAMCET Result 2020: Live Updates

To check TS EAMCET result from the official website, candidates will be required to use registration number, qualifying exam hall ticket number and date of birth.

Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad (JNTU Hyderabad), conducted TS EAMCET 2020 for Engineering aspirants on September 9, 10,11 and 14, 2020.

How To Check TS EAMCET Result 2020

Follow these steps to download TS EAMCET 2020 result from the official website:

Go to eamcet.tsche.ac.in Click on the ‘TS EAMCET result’ link Enter your registration number, date of birth and qualifying exam hall ticket number Submit and download result.

The authorities will soon announce the detailed schedule for TS EAMCET 2020 counselling.

According to an official statement, when called for verification, candidates will be required to submit the filled-in online application form, hall ticket, and rank card.