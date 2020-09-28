Image credit: Shutterstock TS EAMCET Result 2020 Date: TS EAMCET Result likely on October 3, 2020, at eamcet.tsche.ac.in

TS EAMCET Result 2020 Date: Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad is expected to announce TS EAMCET result 2020 on October 3, 2020. Candidates will be able to check their result using registration number and hall ticket number as login credentials. The Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (EAMCET) was conducted on September 9, 10, 11 and 14. Earlier, Navin Mittal, Commissioner, Technical Education at Telangana Government, told Careers 360 that the result of TS EAMCET will be announced on September 23 or 24 but according to the latest information, the results will be now announced on October 1 or 3.

The official answer key of TS EAMCET was released on September 18 and candidates were allowed to raise objections till September 20.

Based on TS EAMCET result, the state’s higher education council (TSCHE) will hold counselling for Agriculture, Medical and Engineering programmes in the participating institutions across Telangana.

TS EAMCET result 2020 will include details such as- marks scored, rank, qualifying status and candidate’s personal information such as- name, registration number, photograph and signature.

How To Check TS EAMCET 2020 Result

Once announced, check TS EAMCET result using these steps:

Step 1- Go to the official website of TS EAMCET 2020- eamcet.tsche.ac.in

Step 2- Click on the result link

Step 3- Enter registration number and TS EAMCET hall ticket number

Step 4- TS EAMCET result will be displayed on the screen

Step 5- Download and take a print out for future reference