TS EAMCET Result 2020 Expected On This Date

TS EAMCET Result Date 2020: Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad, will likely announce TS EAMCET result 2020 on October 3, 2020, at eamcet.tsche.ac.in

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Sep 28, 2020 4:40 pm IST | Source: Careers 360

RELATED NEWS

TS EAMCET 2020: Result Likely To Be Released Within October 1, 3
TS EAMCET Answer Key Released; Raise Objections Till September 20
TS EAMCET Result 2020 Soon At Eamcet.tsche.ac.in, Details Here
Telangana EAMCET Begins Today, 1.43 Lakh Students To Appear
TS EAMCET 2020 Scheduled From September 9; Admit Cards From Tomorrow
TS EAMCET 2020 Date: Application Deadline Extended, Apply With Late Fee Till August 31
TS EAMCET Result 2020 Expected On This Date
TS EAMCET Result 2020 Date: TS EAMCET Result likely on October 3, 2020, at eamcet.tsche.ac.in
Image credit: Shutterstock

TS EAMCET Result 2020 Date: Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad is expected to announce TS EAMCET result 2020 on October 3, 2020. Candidates will be able to check their result using registration number and hall ticket number as login credentials. The Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (EAMCET) was conducted on September 9, 10, 11 and 14. Earlier, Navin Mittal, Commissioner, Technical Education at Telangana Government, told Careers 360 that the result of TS EAMCET will be announced on September 23 or 24 but according to the latest information, the results will be now announced on October 1 or 3.

The official answer key of TS EAMCET was released on September 18 and candidates were allowed to raise objections till September 20.

Based on TS EAMCET result, the state’s higher education council (TSCHE) will hold counselling for Agriculture, Medical and Engineering programmes in the participating institutions across Telangana.

TS EAMCET result 2020 will include details such as- marks scored, rank, qualifying status and candidate’s personal information such as- name, registration number, photograph and signature.

How To Check TS EAMCET 2020 Result

Once announced, check TS EAMCET result using these steps:

Step 1- Go to the official website of TS EAMCET 2020- eamcet.tsche.ac.in

Step 2- Click on the result link

Step 3- Enter registration number and TS EAMCET hall ticket number

Step 4- TS EAMCET result will be displayed on the screen

Step 5- Download and take a print out for future reference

Click here for more Education News
eamcet.tsche.ac.in TS EAMCET result TSCHE
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
COVID-19: Parents Allege Steep Fee Hike By Top Private School, Disparities In Fee Structure
COVID-19: Parents Allege Steep Fee Hike By Top Private School, Disparities In Fee Structure
Treat As Representation PIL To Waive Board Exam Fees Of Classes 10, 12 Students: Delhi High Court
Treat As Representation PIL To Waive Board Exam Fees Of Classes 10, 12 Students: Delhi High Court
CLAT 2020 Exam Over; Know About Result, Counselling, Cut Off Marks
CLAT 2020 Exam Over; Know About Result, Counselling, Cut Off Marks
Delhi University College Teachers Boycott Online Classes, Official Work To Protest 'Non-Payment' Of Funds
Delhi University College Teachers Boycott Online Classes, Official Work To Protest 'Non-Payment' Of Funds
AIIMS Jodhpur, IIT Jodhpur Tie Up For Joint Programme In Medical Technologies
AIIMS Jodhpur, IIT Jodhpur Tie Up For Joint Programme In Medical Technologies
.......................... Advertisement ..........................