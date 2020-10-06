TS EAMCET Result 2020 Today At 3 PM @Eamcet.tsche.ac.in

Image credit: Shutterstock TS EAMCET Results 2020 Date: TS Eamcet 2020 result will be announced today at 3 pm @eamcet.tsche.ac.in

TS EAMCET Results Date: The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU), Hyderabad, on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) will announce the TS EAMCET result 2020 today, October 6, at 3 pm. The TS EAMCET result date and time have been confirmed to Careers360 by the board officials. Candidates who wrote the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET 2020) will be able to check their results on the official website, eamcet.tsche.ac.in. TS EAMCET result will also be available at careers360.com.

TS EAMCET result will be announced at UGC-HRDC Auditorium, JNTU Hyderabad by Minister for Education P Sabitha Indra Reddy Garu, T Papi Reddy, Jayesh Ranjan, and university officials and candidates will be able to download their scorecards once the press conference is over.

TS EAMCET Result 2020: Direct Link

TS EAMCET Result At Careers360

How To Download TS EAMCET 2020 Result

Visit eamcet.tsche.ac.in. Click on the TS EAMCET result link. Key in your registration number, qualifying exam hall ticket number and date of birth Submit and download results.

TS EAMCET result will be available in form of subject-wise and total marks secured in the examination along with ranks. Both Engineering and Agriculture aspirants will be able to check their results. The authorities are also expected to release the final answer key along with TS EAMCET result 2020.

TS EAMCET 2020, for Engineering aspirants, was held on September 9, 10, 11 and for Agriculture. The authorities have announced a Special TS EAMCET for COVID-19 candidates who missed the exam.