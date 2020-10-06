  • Home
  • Education
  • TS EAMCET Result 2020 Today At 3 PM @Eamcet.tsche.ac.in

TS EAMCET Result 2020 Today At 3 PM @Eamcet.tsche.ac.in

TS EAMCET Result Date And Time: JNTU Hyderabad will declare TS EAMCET Result 2020 today, October 6, at 3 pm, on the official website, eamcet.tsche.ac.in.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Oct 6, 2020 9:04 am IST | Source: Careers 360

RELATED NEWS

TS EAMCET 2020 Special Exam For COVID-19 Positive Candidates
TS EAMCET College Predictor 2020 Launched; Check Admission Chances In Top Universities
TS EAMCET Result 2020 Expected On This Date
TS EAMCET 2020: Result Likely To Be Released Within October 1, 3
TS EAMCET Answer Key Released; Raise Objections Till September 20
TS EAMCET Result 2020 Soon At Eamcet.tsche.ac.in, Details Here
TS EAMCET Result 2020 Today At 3 PM @Eamcet.tsche.ac.in
TS EAMCET Results 2020 Date: TS Eamcet 2020 result will be announced today at 3 pm @eamcet.tsche.ac.in
Image credit: Shutterstock

TS EAMCET Results Date: The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU), Hyderabad, on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) will announce the TS EAMCET result 2020 today, October 6, at 3 pm. The TS EAMCET result date and time have been confirmed to Careers360 by the board officials. Candidates who wrote the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET 2020) will be able to check their results on the official website, eamcet.tsche.ac.in. TS EAMCET result will also be available at careers360.com.

TS EAMCET result will be announced at UGC-HRDC Auditorium, JNTU Hyderabad by Minister for Education P Sabitha Indra Reddy Garu, T Papi Reddy, Jayesh Ranjan, and university officials and candidates will be able to download their scorecards once the press conference is over.

TS EAMCET Result 2020: Direct Link

TS EAMCET Result At Careers360

How To Download TS EAMCET 2020 Result

  1. Visit eamcet.tsche.ac.in.

  2. Click on the TS EAMCET result link.

  3. Key in your registration number, qualifying exam hall ticket number and date of birth

  4. Submit and download results.

TS EAMCET result will be available in form of subject-wise and total marks secured in the examination along with ranks. Both Engineering and Agriculture aspirants will be able to check their results. The authorities are also expected to release the final answer key along with TS EAMCET result 2020.

TS EAMCET 2020, for Engineering aspirants, was held on September 9, 10, 11 and for Agriculture. The authorities have announced a Special TS EAMCET for COVID-19 candidates who missed the exam.

Click here for more Education News
TS EAMCET College Predictor TS EAMCET results TS EAMCET result
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Topper Pune Boy Chirag Falor To Skip IIT, Says Will
Topper Pune Boy Chirag Falor To Skip IIT, Says Will "Go Ahead With MIT"
JEE Advanced 2020: JoSAA Counselling To Start Today; Check Application Process
JEE Advanced 2020: JoSAA Counselling To Start Today; Check Application Process
CLAT 2020 Registration For Counselling Starts Today; Check Application Details
CLAT 2020 Registration For Counselling Starts Today; Check Application Details
JEE Advanced Result 2020 Live Updates: Results Out, Check Toppers, JEE Cut Off Marks, JoSSA Counselling
Live | JEE Advanced Result 2020 Live Updates: Results Out, Check Toppers, JEE Cut Off Marks, JoSSA Counselling
Over 16,000 Seats In 23 IITs For JEE Advanced Candidates: IIT Delhi Director
Over 16,000 Seats In 23 IITs For JEE Advanced Candidates: IIT Delhi Director
.......................... Advertisement ..........................