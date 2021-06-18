TS EAMCET Registration With Late Fee Open; Know How To Apply

TS EAMCET 2021: Applicants can apply till June 30

Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) is still accepting the application forms for the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture, and Medical Common Entrance Test - TS EAMCET 2021. Applicants are allowed to register online with an additional late fee till June 30. Candidates can apply online through the official site of TS EAMCET on eamcet.tsche.ac.in.

Applicants were allowed to edit the application and modify the details in the online TS EAMCET application form between June 11 and June 16.

TS EAMCET is held for admission to first-year undergraduate professional courses – BE, BTech, BTech(BioTech), BTech(Dairy Technology), BTech(Agriculture Engineering), BPharmacy, BTech(Food Technology), BSc (Hons) Agriculture, BSc (Hons) Horticulture, BSc Forestry, BVSc and AH, BFSc, and Pharm-D programmes – offered by universities and private unaided and affiliated professional colleges in Telangana.

TS EAMCET 2021 will be held as an online computer-based test (CBT) from July 5 to July 9. TS EAMCET 2021 for Agriculture and Medical stream is scheduled for July 5 and 6. The entrance exam for Engineering aspirants will be held from July 7 to 9. Exams will be held in two shifts – first from 9 am to 12 pm and the second between 3 pm and 6 pm.

Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad (JNTUH) will administer the entrance exam on behalf of the Telangana State Council for Higher Education (TSCHE).