TS EAMCET Hall Ticket 2021 To Be Released Today

TS EAMCET hall ticket 2021 release date: Admit cards of the Telangana State Engineering Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) will be released today, July 23.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Jul 23, 2021 10:56 am IST | Source: Careers360

TS EAMCET 2021 hall ticket today at eamcet.tsche.ac.in (representational)
Image credit: Shutterstock

TS EAMCET hall ticket 2021: Admit cards of the Telangana State Engineering Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) will be released today, July 23. TS EAMCET 2021 hall tickets will be available for download on the official website, eamcet.tsche.ac.in till July 31. The exam is scheduled for August.

Recommended: Download Free sample papers for TS EAMCET along with answers. Click Here

TS EAMCET 2021 for the Engineering group will be conducted on August 4, 5, and 6, from 9 am to 12 pm. For the Agriculture and Medical group, the exam is scheduled for August 9 and 10, from 3 pm to 6 pm.

In a recent notification, the Telangana State Council for Higher Education (TSCHE) said those who are appearing for the Birla Institute of Technology and Science Admission Test (BITSAT) 2021 on August 4, 5 or 6 can request for changing their exam sessions.

“The candidates who are appearing for BITSAT-2021 on 4th / 5th / 6th of August 2021 may send their request to change the session of TS EAMCET-2021 if there is a clash with BITSAT-2021 Slot,” it said.

TS EAMCET held for admission to first-year undergraduate professional courses at participating institutions of the state.

Students seeking admission to programmes including BE, BTech, BTech(BioTech), BTech(Dairy Technology), BTech(Agriculture Engineering), BPharmacy, BTech(Food Technology), BSc (Hons) Agriculture, BSc (Hons) Horticulture, BSc Forestry, BVSc and AH, BFSc, and Pharm-D programmes in universities and private unaided and affiliated professional colleges in Telangana need to appear for TS EAMCET.

Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad (JNTUH) administers the entrance exam on behalf of the Telangana State Council for Higher Education (TSCHE).

