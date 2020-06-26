TS EAMCET Hall Ticket 2020: Telangana Council To Issue Admit Cards From June 30, Exams Over July 6-9

TS EAMCET Hall Tickets From June 30, Tests Over July 6-9

Jawaharlal Nehru Technical University, or JNTU, Hyderabad, will issue the TS EAMCET hall tickets from June 30 to July 3, 2020. Earlier, the TS EAMCET admit cards were scheduled for release on June 27. Candidates whose applications have been successfully received can download their TS EAMCET admit cards from the official website of the council -- eamcet.tsche.ac.in. TS EAMCET is scheduled to be held between July 6 and July 9.

The university has also extended the date to avail the change in exam centre zones for TS EAMCET 2020. Candidates can now select one more option, or option 4, for center change till mid-night of June 26. Interested candidates can change their exam centres by visiting TSCHE’s official website -- eamcet.tsche.ac.in.

“Students who wish to avail TS & AP Test Zone change for TS EAMCET- 2020 due to genuine reasons are hereby informed to intimate one more option (option 4) for center change during 25.06.2020 - 26.06.2020. After this, there will be no scope for further requests”, a statement in the website says.

Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test, or TS EAMCET, is conducted by JNTU on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education, or TSCHE. The common entrance test is held for admission to various professional courses offered in the state’s university and private colleges.

Candidates can download the TS EAMCET 2020 hall tickets from the website using the system generated registration numbers, dates of birth and other required login credentials.

The common entrance tests for engineering, agriculture and medical are scheduled on July 6-8 for engineering exam and July 8 to 9 for the agriculture and medical exam.